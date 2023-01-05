Wonder Woman To Be Nixed From DCU Lineup? DC CEO James Gunn Debunks Rumours

James Gunn took to Twitter on Wednesday to clear up the confusion regarding the recent DC Universe rumours about ‘Wonder Woman' and its upcoming slate. The DC Studios' CEO debunked the reports claiming that female superhero will not be appearing in the first three years of the DC Universe to rest.

"I hereby debunk it (only because it's not true)," the 56-year-old filmmaker tweeted with a funny GIF.

Take a look at James Gunn's tweet here:

I hereby debunk it (only because it’s not true). pic.twitter.com/tlKSaqxsE7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 5, 2023

James Gunn’s tweet came in response to a Twitter user who asked him to 'debunk' the claim posted by a user named 'House of DCU'. "Variety reports Wonder Woman will not appear in the first 3 years of the DCU at all," the user wrote, along with an image of the Amazonian superhero.

@JamesGunn please debunk this one 😭 — ʬsirens (@dcabove) January 4, 2023

In another tweet, the filmmaker revealed the slate of upcoming projects from the studio count for about '8 to 10 years'.

".....our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month)," he wrote.

I don’t know what’s out there about Ezra but our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 5, 2023

Will there be a ‘Wonder Woman 3’?

It was announced earlier in December that 'Wonder Woman', which has two films in its franchise so far, would not see a third installment due to a change in the strategy of the future films at DC Studios.

Patty Jenkins, director of the 'Wonder Woman' films, had submitted a treatment for 'Wonder Woman 3' but the studio's seniors did not approve it as it didn't align well with the new plans of DC chiefs Peter Safran and Gunn, according to a Variety report citing a studio insider.

The news comes after actor Gal Gadot, who portrays the Amazonian heroine, had taken to Twitter to post something that sparked speculation of a new film of the DC heroine possibly coming soon.

The plan for a new Superman film, starring Henry Cavill and directed by Charles Roven, was also put on hold with the coming of the two new DC CEOs, Gunn and Safran. The two are revamping the DC Universe, beginning with a new Superman movie with a story by Gunn that won't star Cavill.

