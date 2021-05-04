Woody Harrelson Randomly Helps Journalist Move Into Her Apartment In NYC

Woody Harrelson has established himself as one of the prominent actors of Hollywood during the course of his long career in films. While he is present on social media, he has largely kept his personal life out of the limelight. However, a recent incident involving him randomly helping someone has been shared on social media. A journalist named Alex Janin posted a couple of tweets that show Woody helping her move in her apartment in New York city. The tweets soon received excited reactions from the netizens who praised his act of kindness.

When Woody Harrelson helped a journalist move into her apartment

While film celebrities are known to be often spotted in the public and interacting with fans, the story involving Woody Harrelson is quite different from the rest. By her own admission, Alex Janin said that Woody helped her move into her new apartment in New York City. She shared a picture of herself beside the actor, who was holding her plant while they were on the move. Both of them are seen posing for the camera with a smile, and Alex shared the picture with a comic quip about the incident.

Woody Harrelson helped us move out of our apartment today. Love you, NYC. pic.twitter.com/fv7ZsYTGSM — Alex Janin (@AlexLJanin) May 1, 2021

While y’all are here (and if you like stories about moving in NYC), please read my latest story! https://t.co/5vMKul34cD — Alex Janin (@AlexLJanin) May 2, 2021

After revealing that Woody Harrelson helped her move, she simply wrote, “Love you, NYC”. In another tweet, she talked about how one of the leaves of her plant was “basically dead”, and that Woody himself asked her to water the leaf more often. Her tweets took no time in receiving all kinds of reactions from netizens, who expressed their excitement about the unexpected incident. While some commented on how “cool” it is to be helped by the actor, others told Alex that she was “lucky” to experience such a situation.

So cool! — Jacqueline V Twillie (@JVTWILLIE) May 1, 2021

You’re so lucky. — Jerry W. Grayson (@w_grayson) May 1, 2021

OH MY GOODNESS NO WAY — Ajah âšœï¸ (@A_ConTinEnt) May 1, 2021

Woody Harrelson has starred in a long list of popular films in the last few years. Some of his popular ones include Now You See Me and its sequel, Zombieland and its sequel, Friends with Benefits, The Hunger Games and many more. He also has a list of upcoming films up his sleeve, including the next installment of Venom, The Man from Toronto, Triangle of Sadness and more.