Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On 'Aquaman 2': 'The Script Is Better Than It Was In The First One'

As the popular actor, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated movie, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, he recently shared some interesting instances from the plotline and even spoke about his other upcoming projects.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to be cast as Black Manta in Aquaman 2

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently talked about his highly-anticipated Aquaman 2 and revealed how the plot of the film will give the actors a lot of good storytelling moments. Stating further, he also said, “I think the script is better than it was in the first one". As the actor had a tiny role in the first film while he will be seen essaying a significant role in the upcoming Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, he added, “In Aquaman, we just got a small introduction to Black Manta and to some of his motivations. In this one, I get to exercise and breathe a little bit more. I’m showing some different colors with this one.".

As the actor is simultaneously been gearing for the release of his movie, Matrix 4, he expressed his feelings on how it was like being a part of an iconic franchise. He then recalled how he remembered Keanu and his first line and stated, “I looked up, and there was Keanu, and I said, ‘Oh s**t, I’m really in The Matrix. It was just Keanu in that voice.". He further explained how the movie was ‘ambitious’ and pushed the limits of technological moviemaking. "It was really interesting to be making Matrix 4 at a time when the world was so warped and when reality was so distorted. It could creep in a little bit if you let it", he added.



Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom cast

Aquaman 2, directed by James Wan, will feature some of the phenomenal actors from the entertainment industry namely Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Amber Heard as Mera, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, etc. The movie's title was first announced by James Wan in June 2021 and is slated to release in the United States on December 16, 2021.

