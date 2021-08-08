"You Forgot To Tag Me Daddy": Katy Perry Leaves Funny Comment On Orlando Bloom's Post

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are vacationing in Italy, and their recent photos will make you wish you were there! Bloom recently took to his Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into his vacation with his fiance and American Idol judge, Katy Perry. Read on for more information -

Orlando Bloom's Italy vacation pics; Katy Perry responds

Orlando Bloom's recent pictures from his international getaway to Italy are nothing short of lovely. The Carnival Row actor even features his fiance, Katy, in two shots in the post. Perry can be seen posing at the bottom of a staircase leading to a wine cellar alongside Lydia Kives and stylist Jamie Mizrahi, in one photo.

In another photo, the Roar singer holds up a plate full of truffles with the Lord of The Rings actor who can be seen sniffing the fruits. Perry can be seen making a hilarious face in the picture, which is probably due to the truffle smell, which has been known to smell like "dirty socks." Bloom also features his adorable dog, Buddy, in the photos.

The Carnival Row actor began fostering Buddy in November 2020. Orlando shared the post with a caption consisting of lyrics from Dean Martin's iconic 1953 song, That's Amore. Bloom added his own funny touch to the song, by sharing an emoji after each word, depicting the lyrics. He shared the caption quoting:

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie That's amore When the world seems to shine like you've had too much wine That's amore

While Orlando Bloom's post on Instagram chronicling their vacation seems perfect, Katy Perry had one small complaint. The Teenage Dream singer jokingly wrote about how Bloom forgot to tag her in one of the photos, calling him "daddy." Take a look at Perry's comment on her fiancé's post below -

About Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are on their second trip to Italy in the last two months. In June 2021, the couple shared several photos from their trip to Venice. The power couple had their first child last year, a daughter named Daisy Dove. Bloom also shares her son Flynn, with his ex-wife and model Miranda Kerr, whom he split from in 2013.

Orlando shared his Venice post featuring Katy with the caption, "dump and a kiss under the bridge for good luck".

IMAGE - AP

