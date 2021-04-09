'Young Guns 2' Cast: List Of Actors And Key Characters They Play In The Film

Young Guns 2 cast members include the likes of Emilio Estevez, Lou Diamond Phillips and Kiefer Sutherland, amongst others. The film tells the story of John Chisum, who pays a hefty bounty to an Old West lawman who went by the name of Patrick Floyd Garrett in order to bring Billy the Kid, an infamous 19th-century outlaw, to justice. This article is essentially an enlistment of all the actors who frontline the 1990 film and the Young Guns 2 characters that they respectively played. Read on to know more about the characters played by the cast of Young Guns 2.

1) Emilio Estevez as Billy The Kid

Emilio Estevez can be seen playing the elusive infamous 19th-century outlaw known as Billy The Kid in the 1990 feature. To answer the question, "How old was Emilio Estevez in Young Guns 2?", the actor was approximately 27 years of age at the time he filmed the movie. One of the first scenes that feature him sees him as an elderly man who goes to an attorney known as Charles Phalen in order to narrate the story of the film.

2) Lou Diamond Phillips as Jose Chavez y Chavez:

Lou Diamond Phillips can be seen as Jose Chavez y Chavez in the film. Phillips' Chavez is based on a real-life outlaw of the same name who was a part of Billy The Kid's group of thugs. For the most part of the feature presentation, Phillips' Chavez can be seen playing a pivotal part as the ally to Estevez's Billy The Kid.

3) Christian Slater as "Arkansas" Dave Rudabaugh

Christian Slater can be seen portraying the character of Dave Rudabaugh or famously known as "Arkansas" in the film. The film sees him, much like it reportedly happened in real life, became a part of the gang that also included Billy The Kid not too long before the latter was captured and killed. Similar to Phillips' Chavez, Slater's "Arkansas" Dave Rudabaugh is mostly portrayed as one of Billy The Kid's allies in the film.

4) Kiefer Sutherland as Josiah Gordon "Doc" Scurlock

Keifer Sutherland's Josiah Gordon "Doc" Scurlock is portrayed by the actor as a voice of reason and a mentor-like figure to characters such as Estevez's Billy The Kid as well as other outlaws. In real life, it is said that "Doc" Scurlock was an Old American West deputized posse known as Reformers, of which he was reportedly a former member. Sutherland's off-screen counterpart is known as an American Old West figure, cowboy, and gunfighter.

5) William Peterson as Pat Garrett

William Peterson can be seen as Pat Garrett in this film. Peterson's character, much like the real-life Garrett, goes on to take the life of Billy The Kid and earn fame and recognition for that. Garrett is portrayed as a determined lawman who is determined to get hold of the outlaw.