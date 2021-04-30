YouTuber Markiplier Buys Donald Glover's LA House For A Huge Amount Of $4 Million

American singer Donald Glover listed one of his two La Cañada Flintridge homes on the market in February. Two months later, after getting various buyers, the house was finally sold to YouTuber Mark Fischbach aka Markiplier. The gaming YouTuber paid a whopping amount of $4 million to secure the place. Read further to know more details about Donald Glover's house and YouTuber Markiplier.

YouTuber Markiplier buys Donald Glover's house

As per Dirt, the YouTuber paid $15000 more than the actual listing. The lavish three-bedroom house is situated in Los Angeles and was built around 1953 by obscure Pasadena architect Keith P. Marston. As per the publication, the house was renovated when Donald was the owner, by top L.A. designer Barbara Bestor. The singer bought the house in the year 2016 when it was listed at $2.7 million. The property is built over 3,279 square feet and has windows from floor to ceiling for natural light and also faces the scenic beauty of the Angeles National Forest.

Talking about the interiors, the bedroom is away from the rest of the house that opens to a private wooden deck and redwood bathroom. On the other hand, the kitchen has been modernized but still has a touch of midcentury hallmarks. It is well-lit because of the glass slider doors that open to the driveway. It also includes exotic-looking cabinets. As per the publication, when one walks beyond the kitchen, a fireplace bisects the kitchen from the family room. The property also has a private pool that is away from the house as well. It is surrounded by greenery and also includes a poolside cabana with a full bathroom.

About Markiplier's YouTube channel

Markiplier is originally from Honolulu, Hawaii and is the son of an army veteran father and a Korean mother. He dropped out of college to start a career as a YouTuber where he earned fame by playing horror games. He also co-founded the clothing company Cloak, along with fellow YouTuber Jacksepticeye. As of April 2021, his channel has over 15.6 billion total video views and over 29 million subscribers. As per Insider, Markiplier's income is around $19.5 million which made it possible for him to buy the house.

Disclaimer | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

