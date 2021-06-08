Zac Efron Starrer 'Gold's' First Look Goes Viral On Social Media; Fans React

Zac Efron has established himself as one of the prominent Hollywood actors over the years with a list of popular films under his belt. However, he has not appeared on the big screen for quite some time, with a large number of film projects being delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. However, it was recently announced that he would be starring next in a movie titled Gold and fans have been waiting ever since to see its first glimpse. A short while ago, Efron’s first look from the movie was shared on social media, which was followed by a wave of reactions from netizens.

Gold’s first look featuring Zac Efron out

The first still from Gold has been released on social media which shows Zac in the backdrop of a desert, with mud all over his face and a partially damaged car. While the still from the movie gives an intense vibe, the actor is seen sporting a composed expression on his face. The description shared along says that the movie is going to be a “survival thriller”. A small summary of the movie has also been provided in the description, which sheds a light on what to expect from the film.

First look at Zac Efron in survival thriller #Gold.



When two men traveling through the remote desert stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever, they must hatch a plan to protect the gold. One leaves to secure equipment while the other stays behind to protect it at all costs. pic.twitter.com/awTfadwUBY — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) June 7, 2021

It says that two men who are travelling across a secluded desert accidentally come across “the biggest gold nugget ever”. It further reveals that the two have to come with a plan to “protect the gold”, and that while one of them heads out to bring in the equipment, the other stays to protect the gold “at all costs”. Zac's first look took no time in receiving all kinds of reactions from fans. While many of them said that they were waiting to watch the film, others cheered for Efron saying that he would “slay” in the movie. Makers are expected to announce Gold's release date soon.

Zac Effron is gonna totally slay in Gold! pic.twitter.com/rOuHHfJuvY — Josh❤️ Loki & In The Heights #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) June 7, 2021

we will be watching pic.twitter.com/c2FY1RMX1s — ʟᴀɪɴᴇ ʜᴀʀᴅʏ's ʙᴀʙʏ|ⁿᵐ 🦋 (@LAINEMINAJ) June 7, 2021

Yes! Go @ZacEfron 👍🏽 Can’t wait to watch it. — Kelvin (@KelvinHui86) June 7, 2021

it's giving Netflix's EXTRACTION vibes just by this photo — 𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙡𝙚𝙮 (@wesnesday) June 7, 2021

Zac Efron is best known for starring in the High School Musical film series, which had first brought him on the map. Some of his other popular films include Baywatch, That Awkward Moment, 17 Again, and many more. He also has another upcoming film up his sleeve titled Firestarter, which is currently under production.

IMAGE: ZAC EFRON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.