Zac Efron’s Ex Claims She Was "manipulated" And "brainwashed" By The "condescending" Star

Hollywood actor Zac Efron recently broke up with his Australian model girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. Soon after their break up, Zac Efron's ex Sarah Bro opened up about her relationship with The Greatest Showman actor. Sarah did not take any names while speaking about her past relationship.

Zac Efron and Sarah Bro's relationship timeline

Zac Efron and Sarah Bro were rumoured to be dating back in 2019. As per a report by Danish site SE og HØR, which was later translated into English, the Danish former Olympic swimmer during one of the episodes of her podcasts “Hjerteflimmer for voksne,” talked about the “baggage” she still bears from her last relationship. The former Olympic swimmer did not take any names but in her podcast said that she was dating a movie star from the US. Sarah spoke about her toxic relationship with the actor and said that she had been manipulated and almost brainwashed in the relationship. Following their split in 2019, Sarah reminisced having to pull herself back up and reassemble her identity. She said that it was not just her heart that was broken but her personality had split in half. This revelation comes just a few days after rumours of Zac Efron's split with girlfriend Australian model Vanessa Valladares started floating around.

On the work front, Zac was last seen in the 2019 biographical crime drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile based on the life of serial killer Ted Bundy. The movie is based on Bundy's former girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall's memoir, The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy. The movie featured Zac in the title role of Ted Bundy. The cast of the movie included actors like Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario and John Malkovich. In the same year, the actor was seen in the comedy movie The Beach Bum, with Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Jimmy Buffett, and Martin Lawrence. In the movie, Efron played the role of Flicker, a drug rehabilitation patient and pyromaniac.

Most recently, the actor lent his voice for the stop motion mockumentary animated short film Save Ralph. The story of the movie shows an interview with Ralph, a rabbit who describes his life as he is used for animal testing and the injuries it has caused to his body. Produced by Jeff Vespa, the 4-minute short film was released by Humane Society International on April 6, 2021, and received critical acclaim.

IMAGE: ZAC EFRON AND SARAH BRO'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.