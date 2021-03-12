Zack Snyder Acknowledges Joss Whedon's Version Of 'Justice League' Is DCEU's Canon

Filmmaker Zack Snyder left Justice League due to personal issues and Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the work. Whedon reportedly changed the movie extensively, which received negative responses from the audience. Now, Snyder is coming up with his own version of JL. It raises the question about which version will be a part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), taking the stories ahead, and Zack Snyder has revealed that it is Joss Whedon’s cut.

Zack Snyder on Justice League

In a recent interview with DC Cinematic Cast podcast via The Direct, Zack Snyder was asked about the authenticity of his Justice League within the DC universe. He said that it is sort of interesting on whatever the movie becomes in the DCEU. Snyder asserted that his movies are kind of a trilogy (comprised of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League) as they insulate themselves in some ways and become their own thing now. The filmmaker stated that it does not really rely on anything else and it is not controversial. Snyder mentioned that with Warner Bros. Studios, his Justice League is "not canon".

He mentioned that canon for Warner Bros. is Joss Whedon's version of Justice League. The director noted that in the studios’ mind, Whedon’s version is canon, and what he is doing is not. So, it's just an interesting relationship. Zack Snyder asserted that he is fine with it because he feels like the only way that he could have made his JL cut with autonomy was because of him admitting and agreeing to the fact that it is not canon in the DC universe.

Snyder said that he understands the frustration of fans who might get upset with the information. The filmmaker admitted that it is fine for fans to be frustrated by it, and he is frustrated by it, too. He revealed that there is a difference and the grander, greater concept for the DCEU is on another road. And there's nothing he can do about that. Snyder asserted that it is what it is, and it is not his decision to take.