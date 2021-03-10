Zack Snyder Shares Glimpse Of Cyborg From 'Zack Snyder’s Justice League'; Watch

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been awaited by many for quite some while now. All the superheroes from the DCU have been brought together again in this Justice League, which will be a different version than the previous one. The film’s director Zack Snyder and the star cast of this film have been actively promoting it, with just a few days left for its release. Each character is being promoted separately, and the filmmaker has shared a small peek into the character of Cyborg, which is played by Ray Fisher.

Zack Snyder shares a peek of Cyborg in Snyder’s Cut

Cyborg is one of the major characters of Justice League and DCU, as it first appeared in a cameo in the film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Ray Fisher was cast for the role and he went to reprise it in the previous Justice League. Cyborg will be seen once again in Snyder’s Cut, with some additional changes likely to be made on the character. Snyder has recently posted about Cyborg and shared a small clip featuring the character, which visibly reveals that his story has been explored in the upcoming film.

The basic background of Cyborg has already been explained in the previous film, which revealed that his human form Victor Stone had been in a life-threatening accident, and was saved by his father who built him back up as a robot. The visuals and the dialogues shown in the short clip reveals that Cyborg struggles to come to terms with his new identity. Victor sets on a path to discover the ways in which he can use his unexpected powers for the good of others, alongside the rest of the superheroes.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is all set to release on HBO Max on March 18, which is only a week away. While the basic outline of the story of this cut will be similar to the previous one, Zack Snyder will be making changes to the scenes which have been shot by Joss Whedon, who had previously taken over from him. Other than the major cast members, actors such as Willem Dafoe and Joe Manganiello will also be seen in this film.