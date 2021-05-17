Zack Snyder Talks About How Warner Bros Made His Life Difficult While Filming 'Snyder Cut'

The silently brewing Cold War between Zack Snyder and The Warner Bros studio seems like it isn't likely to die down anytime soon. While promoting his new film, Army of The Dead, director Zack Snyder spoke to Uproxx about the process for the Snyder Cut which was Snyder's version of the Justice League film. The director while speaking about his experience with Warner Bros described the process as "torture".

While speaking to Uproxx, Zack Snyder spoke about how it was fun that he got to create the Justice League Snyder Cut version of it and how he enjoyed it. However, the director then went on to mention how Warner Bros constantly "tortured" him throughout the process, explaining he didn't understand why this was the case since he wasn't trying to offend them. Snyder has expressed issues with the studio's behaviour in the past as well.

The Snyder Cut director was also asked if talking against a big Studio like WB would make an enemy out of them enough for them to influence other studios from hiring him. However, the director simply spoke about how what happened with WB was a "bizzaro situation". He also mentioned how he had an "amazing experience with Netflix" and how his experience with the studio was an "incredibly great experience".

When told by the interviewer that they just didn't want to see Zack Snyder get into any trouble, Snyder spoke about how he wasn't looking for trouble either. He mentioned how Warner Bros had been "aggressive", and that he hadn't done anything. The director also spoke about how WB would come up with something "passive-aggressive" and new every day in order to make his life difficult. However, Snyder also spoke about how he had a great time filming Justice League and that he was "super glad" that was able to finish it.

Zack Snyder, the director of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, was the original director for the Justice League film. However, Snyder had to leave the project before finishing due to the tragic death of his daughter, Autumn. This led to Joss Whedon directing the Justice League film, which he edited and reshot as well.

However, the film turned out to be a critical and commercial failure. Later, fans pressurised Warner Bros. to "Release the Snyder Cut" of Justice League. The four-hour version of Snyder's vision for the movie was finally released earlier this year.

