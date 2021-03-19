Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Cast: Actors & Characters They Play In The Superhero Flick

Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as Justice League Snyder Cut is the 2021 director's cut of the 2017 American superhero film Justice League. The superhero flick released on March 18 in the United States and has been garnering mostly positive reviews. The film follows Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Cyborg, Aquaman, and The Flash as they attempt to save the world from the catastrophic threat of Darkseid, Steppenwolf, and their army of Parademons. Here is everything you need to know about the ensemble cast of Justice League.

Justice League Snyder Cut cast

Ben Affleck

The cast of Justice League Snyder Cut includes American actor Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/ Batman. The actor, director, producer, and screenwriter has two Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards to his credit. He began working as a child artist in 1984 in the PBS educational series The Voyage of the Mimi and rose to popularity when he and his childhood friend Matt Damon won the Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for writing Good Will Hunting, which they also starred in. His popular works include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gone Girl. The Accountant, Gone Baby Gone, Daredevil, Justice League, Triple Frontier among others.

Henry Cavill

Justice League Snyder Cut cast also has actor Henry Cavill as Superman/ Clark Kent. The English actor is known for his portrayal of Charles Brandon, first Duke of Suffolk, in Showtime’s The Tudors, Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher as well as Sherlock Holmes in the recently released Netflix movie Enola Holmes. Cavill started his acting career in the year 2002 and played supporting roles in films like The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, ITV's Midsomer Murders, and The Count of Monte Cristo. He rose to fame with his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe superhero films Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot can be seen returning as Wonder Woman/ Diana Prince in the superhero film. The Israeli actor, producer, and model gained popularity after being crowned Miss Israel in the year 2004. Gadot's first international film role came as Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious, a role she reprised in subsequent instalments of the film franchise. Her character of Wonder Woman got her worldwide fame beginning with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, followed by the solo film Wonder Woman, the ensemble Justice League, and the sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which released last year in 2020.

Ray Fisher

Ray Fisher plays Victor Stone/Cyborg in Justice League Snyder's Cut. The American actor received fame for his portrayal of Cyborg in Justice League and its 2021 director's cut. He has also portrayed the character of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in Will Power's 2013 play Fetch Clay, Make Man. Fisher's other popular works include The Astronaut Wives Club, True Detective, and Women of the Movement.

Jason Momoa

The cast of Justice League Snyder Cut has Jason Momoa playing the role of Aquaman/ Arthur Curry. The American actor made his acting debut as Jason Ioane on the syndicated action drama series Baywatch: Hawaii but gained fame with his portrayal of Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of the HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones. His other popular works include Sugar Mountain, Once Upon A Time In Venice, The Bad Batch among others. Momoa will next be seen as Duncan Idaho in the 2021 film adaptation of the science fiction novel Dune.

Image Credits: Ray Fisher Official Instagram Account