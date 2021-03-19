Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Trivia Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Four-hour-long Epic?

Zack Snyder's Justice League has finally made it to streamers all across the globe. The feature presentation, which is said to be the fully-realised version of what the 300 director wanted to do with the DC Comics characters, is a four-hour-long epic that includes the footage that Snyder had filmed back in 2017 (Which would then be left on the cutting-room floor by Joss Whedon) in addition to the several new sequences that were filmed amid the pandemic. In order to celebrate the much-awaited release of what was simply yet famously known as "The Snyder Cut", a quiz based on various pieces of Zack Snyder's Justice League's trivia has been curated. One can take the quiz based on Justice League's Snyder Cut below and find out how much do they know about the longest superhero film yet.

Justice League's Trivia Quiz:

1) Which one from the following list of writer trios penned down the script for Zack Snyder's Justice League?

a) Chris Terrio, Zack Snyder and Will Beall

b) Aaron Sorkin, Mel Brooks and Charlie Kaufman

c) Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Amy Adams

d) None of the above

2) How much did the production houses reportedly spend on the reshoots for the film?

a) They didn't spend an extra dime. Snyder had filmed it all in '17

b) Us $100 Million

c) US $70 Million

d) US $90 Million

3) How much money did Snyder himself take home for making Zack Snyder's Justice League?

a) 20 Million USD

b) 10 Million USD

c) 15 Million USD

d) 0

4) How does the Justice League resurrect Superman?

a) Superman just flew out of his grave one day after recovering from the fatal Kryptonite attack

b) The league resurrected him with the help of one of the mother boxes.

c) A teardrop that fell out of Amy Adams' Lois Lane while on a visit to Clark's cemetery resurrected him and filled his wounds

d) That part has been left for the viewers to speculate/theorize

5) How many chapters is Zack Snyder's Justice League made of?

a) 6

b) 9

c) 4

d) 3

6) Who played the character of Uxas/Darkseid in the four-hour-long epic?

a) Ray Fisher

b) Ben Affleck

c) Ryan Reynolds

d) Ray Porter

7) Who took possession of the mother boxes after they were left behind by Uxas during his first failed attempt at conquering earth?

a) Snyder, Christopher Nolan, and Affleck

b) The Amazonians, the Atlanteans, and the Man

c) The mutated otters, seals, and hedgehogs of the Snyderverse

d) All of the mother boxes somehow ended up in the possession of Ray Fisher's Victor Stone/Cyborg

8) Who warns Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne about the attack that is coming from a distant galaxy?

a) Cyborg

b) Martian Manhunter

c) Two Green Lanterns

d) Lex Luthor

9) Which one from the following list of famous personalities has served as one of the executive producers on Zack Snyder's Justice League?

a) Christopher Nolan

b) Ben Affleck

c) Ray Porter

d) None of the above

10) How many new VFX shots does Zack Snyder's Justice League allegedly have?

a) 3172

b) 1999

c) 2656

d) 1976

11) What made Zack Snyder quit the project back in 2017?

a) The passing of his daughter, Autumn

b) A feud with the executives

c) Snyder initially had an issue with Ben Affleck's drinking problem

d) None of the above

12) Who plays the character of Steppenwolf in the film?

a) Ciarán Hinds

b) Ray Fisher

c) Gal Gadot

d) Steppenwolf is essentially a Yak in a motion capture costume

13) Which one from the following list of characters has been introduced in Zack Snyder's Justice League?

a) Green Arrow

b) Firestorm

c) Martian Manhunter

d) None of the above

14) What was the Twitter hashtag that had been trending for years before Warner Bros. announced that Zack Snyder will come and direct his own Justice League?

a) #ReleaseTheSnyderCut

b) #UnchainTheSnyderCut

c) #SetTheSnyderCutFree

d) #ReplaceJossticeLeagueWithTheSnyderCut

15) Which one of the following statements about Zack Snyder's Justice League is true?

a) The film has been released in an 18:9 Aspect Ratio

b) The film will get a theatrical release on 31/03/2021

c) The film has been released in an aspect ratio which is known as the "Academy" Aspect Ratio

d) None of the above statements are true

Answers: 1-a, 2-c, 3-d, 4-b, 5-a\, 6-d, 7-b, 8-d, 9-a, 10-c, 11-a, 12-a, 13-c, 14-a, 15-c