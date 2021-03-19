Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Trivia Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Four-hour-long Epic?

Quick links:
Zack Snyder's Justice League has finally made it to streamers all across the globe. The feature presentation, which is said to be the fully-realised version of what the 300 director wanted to do with the DC Comics characters, is a four-hour-long epic that includes the footage that Snyder had filmed back in 2017 (Which would then be left on the cutting-room floor by Joss Whedon) in addition to the several new sequences that were filmed amid the pandemic. In order to celebrate the much-awaited release of what was simply yet famously known as "The Snyder Cut", a quiz based on various pieces of Zack Snyder's Justice League's trivia has been curated. One can take the quiz based on Justice League's Snyder Cut below and find out how much do they know about the longest superhero film yet.
a) Chris Terrio, Zack Snyder and Will Beall
b) Aaron Sorkin, Mel Brooks and Charlie Kaufman
c) Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Amy Adams
d) None of the above
a) They didn't spend an extra dime. Snyder had filmed it all in '17
b) Us $100 Million
c) US $70 Million
d) US $90 Million
a) 20 Million USD
b) 10 Million USD
c) 15 Million USD
d) 0
a) Superman just flew out of his grave one day after recovering from the fatal Kryptonite attack
b) The league resurrected him with the help of one of the mother boxes.
c) A teardrop that fell out of Amy Adams' Lois Lane while on a visit to Clark's cemetery resurrected him and filled his wounds
d) That part has been left for the viewers to speculate/theorize
a) 6
b) 9
c) 4
d) 3
a) Ray Fisher
b) Ben Affleck
c) Ryan Reynolds
d) Ray Porter
a) Snyder, Christopher Nolan, and Affleck
b) The Amazonians, the Atlanteans, and the Man
c) The mutated otters, seals, and hedgehogs of the Snyderverse
d) All of the mother boxes somehow ended up in the possession of Ray Fisher's Victor Stone/Cyborg
a) Cyborg
b) Martian Manhunter
c) Two Green Lanterns
d) Lex Luthor
a) Christopher Nolan
b) Ben Affleck
c) Ray Porter
d) None of the above
a) 3172
b) 1999
c) 2656
d) 1976
a) The passing of his daughter, Autumn
b) A feud with the executives
c) Snyder initially had an issue with Ben Affleck's drinking problem
d) None of the above
a) Ciarán Hinds
b) Ray Fisher
c) Gal Gadot
d) Steppenwolf is essentially a Yak in a motion capture costume
a) Green Arrow
b) Firestorm
c) Martian Manhunter
d) None of the above
a) #ReleaseTheSnyderCut
b) #UnchainTheSnyderCut
c) #SetTheSnyderCutFree
d) #ReplaceJossticeLeagueWithTheSnyderCut
a) The film has been released in an 18:9 Aspect Ratio
b) The film will get a theatrical release on 31/03/2021
c) The film has been released in an aspect ratio which is known as the "Academy" Aspect Ratio
d) None of the above statements are true
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.