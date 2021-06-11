Zendaya As Lola Bunny In Space Jam: A New Legacy: Fans Say 'her Voice Doesn't Feel Right'

The Warner Bros upcoming live-action adventure movie Space Jam: A New Legacy set social media abuzz with fans wanting to know who will be cast in the film. Netizens did not mind the casting of other characters, but what has irked them is the casting of American actor Zendaya as Lola Bunny. They took to Twitter to express why the Euphoria actor’s voice does not suit Lola’s character.

Netizens not happy with Zendaya as Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy

A new clip featuring Lola Bunny who is voiced by Zendaya did rounds on social media. In the clip, Lola animatedly spoke about the basketball team LeBron has to assemble and she does not like the ‘side-kick’ label. The caption of the post read, “A new clip of Zendaya voicing Lola Bunny for #SpaceJamANewLegacy has been released.”

A new clip of Zendaya voicing Lola Bunny for #SpaceJamANewLegacy has been released. pic.twitter.com/I2VadxmeNZ — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) June 6, 2021

As soon as the post was shared, netizens commented that Zendaya is missing the funky attitude Lola is famous for. One of them wrote, ‘She could at least be a bit more animated with her approach. Sounds like she said her lines and sat on her phone while she recorded them’ while another went on to write, ‘Zendaya sounds great but something about the mixing doesn't make it feel like it's in the room that's she's in, it feels like she's talking next to me in a closet’. One of the Twitter users also wrote, ‘This may sound a bit strange, but her voice sounds more Zendaya than Lola Bunny.

If I closed my eyes I hear more Zendaya than Lola. Something just sounds off, which according to the comments, I'm not the only one who feels this way.’ Another also wrote, ‘So, did we learn nothing from Beyoncé as Nala? Is it hard to cast actual voice over artists or actors who understand the characters their already familiar with ie Kristen Wig or Kath Soucie? Celebrities can’t be the answer to every voice role just because they’re celebrities.’ Check out their tweets and reactions below.

She could at least be a bit more animated with her approach. Sounds like she said her lines and sat on her phone while she recorded them. — ultimate movie simp (@simpmovies) June 6, 2021

Almost like this was phoned-in promotional content, and not as high-effort as the actual movie — Shifsabre | Commissions closed (1/2) (@shifsabre) June 6, 2021

Zendaya sounds great but something about the mixing doesn't make it feel like it's in the room that's she's in, it feels like she's talking next to me in a closet — EthanFillerTV (@EthanFiller) June 6, 2021

So, did we learn nothing from Beyoncé as Nala? Is it hard to cast actual voice over artists or actors who understand the characters their already familiar with ie Kristen Wig or Kath Soucie? Celebrities can’t be the answer to every voice role just because they’re celebrities. — Mack King (@mackmackking) June 7, 2021

I love zendaya, but this just isn’t right. She’s missing that sultry “don’t call me doll” attitude — Introverted Lil Deviant •͈⚇•͈ (@clickclackBOOMx) June 6, 2021

It sounds like it was down over zoom. Plus it wouldn’t kill her to make her voice more animated. — 🙊 (@Robbixsosa) June 6, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy cast

The star-studded cast of the movie includes basketball player LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza among others playing pivotal roles. Space Jam: A New Legacy's trailer was also launched on June 10, 2021. It saw how LeBron’s son is kidnapped and the villain asks him to play a basketball match with him if he wants his son back. The Looney Tunes characters form LeBron’s team and learn how to play the sport.

Image: ZENDAYA'S INSTAGRAM AND STILL FROM SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY'S TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.