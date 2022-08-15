Zendaya Gets Candid About What She's Expecting In 'Euphoria' Season 3

Zendaya is undeniably a household name who has accomplished great heights at the age of 25. This 25-year-old has demonstrated her versatility in a variety of fields, including music, cinema, television, and fashion. She reached new heights and new audiences for her work on HBO's dark thriller Euphoria. She plays the series' protagonist, 17-year-old drug user Rue Bennet, who also serves as the series narrator. Seasons 1 and 2 received a lot of appreciation from fans as well as critics and owing to the success, makers are all set for the show's third season.

The American teen drama television series, Euphoria, has been created and principally written by Sam Levinson. Based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name, the series has been created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

Zendaya talks about what is she expecting from Euphoria 3

Now, sharing her candid thoughts about the forthcoming season of Euphoria, Zendaya said that she is excited to explore the characters out of the high school. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Spiderman: No Way Home actor stated,

"I think it'll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be".

The actor even talked about the cast of Euphoria including Sydney Sweeney is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria for her phenomenal Cassie Howard act at Emmys 2022. Zendaya asserted, "What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with the third season. There's so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that."

Image: Instagram/@zendaya