Zendaya Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours With Tom Holland; Retorts Netizens 'making Up Stuff'

Famed actor Zendaya's fandom was left shocked after they had fallen prey to an online rumour stating that the star is pregnant with No Way Home co-star Tom Holland's baby. A viral trend tricking people on various social media platforms led to memes and jokes on Twitter, with many believing the news about the Holywood celebrity couple.

Soon after the actor got to know about the rumours, she addressed the same via an Instagram story. And while she didn’t specifically mention the pregnancy rumors, the implication seemed clear enough and direct. She reflected thoughts to keep her hands off social media and wrote, "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.”

This hit TikToK as a ki and now y’all in an uproar talking about Zendaya is pregnant 😭 Y’all have to stop. pic.twitter.com/U7qJp4ZZzk — they call me cam (@Thecmcbride) June 15, 2022

Zendaya reacts to pregnancy rumours with Tom Holland

Furthermore, she brushed off the rumours in favour of continuing her work. For the unversed, Zendaya is currently working on her upcoming venture Challengers. Directed by Luca Guadagninu, the film traces the competitive world of pro-Tennis, in which, Zendaya plays the role of player-turned-coach Tashi, who transformed her husband into a Grand Slam champion.

"Anyway back to filming,” she added, while plugging in her upcoming film Challengers. The film is set to release on August 11, 2023, and will also feature Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor alongside the actor in key roles.

According to Page Six, the actor fell prey to unfounded pregnancy rumours after a TikTok prank featured fake ultrasound reports of the Dune star. In the said video, a fetus is seen on Zendaya's Instagram account sharing it. Baffled fans were quick to give in to the fake news while tagging the star for confirmation on the same.

In fact, apart from the fans, even rapper Lil Nas X was shocked and left with no words for the hearsay. The singer quipped on Twitter and wrote, "I hate Twitter because I’m sitting here about to congratulate Zendaya via dm about a baby that doesn’t exist."

Earlier, Zendaya had shared a special message marking her Spider-Man co-star’s 26th birthday. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” she said, sharing a monochrome photo of the two.

i hate twitter because i’m sitting here about to congratulate zendaya via dm about a baby that doesn’t exist — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 15, 2022

IMAGE: Instagram/panorama.plus