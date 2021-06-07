Zendaya's Lola Bunny Voice Revealed In Latest 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Video

Space Jam: A New Legacy is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The movie is a stand-alone story and sequel to the 1996 classic movie Space Jam. It features NBA star LeBron James in the lead cast. Following the footsteps of Michael Jordan, LeBron James teams up with the Looney Tunes characters for a basketball game. Earlier in April, it was announced that Zendaya has officially joined the cast as Space Jam's Lola Bunny. Ever since then, the fans had been eager to know more about Zendaya as Lola Bunny. Recently, a new video for Space Jam: A New Legacy has given the first glimpse of Zendaya’s voice for Space Jam's Lola Bunny.

Zendaya's debut as Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2

An ESPN video for Space Jam: A New Legacy was released recently on Youtube. The video titled ‘The Bunny & The GOAT | ESPN 30 for 30’ has given a brief glimpse of Zendaya’s voice for Lola Bunny. The video is a mockumentary made to build up the plot and basketball game in the movie. Zendaya as Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2 can be first heard in the video at around the 1.48 mark. As Bugs Bunny and James are arguing over who is the best player in the Looney Tunes squad, Lola Bunny voiced by Zendaya is heard saying, “So cute to watch them bicker, when everyone knows this is Lola’s team," Lola’s voice is heard a few more times in the 6 minutes 20 seconds video. She also claims at one point that we are the best teammates that LeBron James has ever had. One thing is clear with this video that Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2 is just as tough-talking as she was in the original 1996 movie. See the video here.

Zendaya as Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2

The original 1996 movie Space Jam featured Lola Bunny. Her personality was that of a tomboy and a femme fatale archetype. In the upcoming movie, her character is less sexualised as compared to the original movie. However, she still looks athletic, independent and confident as ever. In the upcoming movie, LeBron James will be teaming up with the quirky Looney Tunes to win a basketball game against AI-G's digitized champions, known as the Goon Squad. He has to win this game with the help of Looney Tunes to save his son and return home safely. The movie is expected to release worldwide on July 16, 2021. Here is a look at the Space Jam 2 trailer.

Image: Zendaya Instagram and a still from Space Jam 2 trailer

