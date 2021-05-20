'Zookeeper' Cast And Characters: Kevin James And Others In Pivotal Roles

Released in 2011, Zookeeper is a romantic comedy film directed by Frank Coraci. It tells the story of an unlucky zookeeper who turns to the talking animals at his zoo to assist him in finding love. The movie was a success at the box office, despite getting mostly negative reviews. Know the actors behind the movie.

Zookeeper cast and characters

Kevin James

The cast of Zookeeper has Kevin James in the lead role as Griffin Constantine Keyes. He is the head zookeeper at the Franklin Park Zoo. James has been a part of movies like 50 First Dates, Hitch, Grown Ups, Hotel Transylvania, Hubie Halloween, and more.

Rosario Dawson

Among the important Zookeeper's characters is Kate, played by Rosario Dawson. She is a veterinarian at the zoo. Dawson was recently seen as Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Mandalorian season two. The actor has appeared in projects like Men in Black II, Sin City, Rent, Seven Pounds, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Zombieland: Double Tap, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jane the Virgin, Young Rock, and more.

Leslie Bob

The cast of Zookeeper has Leslie Bob portraying Stephanie. She is Keyes' love interest who rejects his proposal. The actor has been in films like This Space Between Us, Iron Man, Law Abiding Citizen, The Babysitter, and others. Her latest venture is the Netflix superhero series Jupiter's Legacy where she plays Grace Sampson / Lady Liberty.

Joe Rogan

Zookeeper cast has Joe Rogan essaying the character of Gale. He is Stephanie's ex-boyfriend, who she starts dating again, and a bully. Rogan is a stand-up comedian with appearances in projects like It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie, Bright, Hardball, Silicon Valley, and more.

Nat Faxon

Among the pivotal Zookeeper's characters is Dave Keyes, depicted by Nat Faxon. He is the brother of Griffin Constantine. Faxon's acting credits include Orange County, Bad Teacher, Sex Tape, Charlie's Angels, Yes Day, Grosse Pointe, Happy Hour, Married, Friends from College, and others.

The cast of Zookeeper also has Ken Jeong, Steffiana de la Cruz, Donnie Wahlberg, Thomas Gottschalk, and Brandon Keener. Popular animals like Crystal the Monkey, Bart the Bear 2, Honey Bump Bear, are part of the movie along with Tom Woodruff Jr. as the in-suit performer. The voice cast has names like Nick Nolte, Sylvester Stallone, Adam Sandler, Judd Apatow, Jon Favreau, Cher, Maya Rudolph, Faizon Love, Bas Rutten, Don Rickles, Jim Breuer, and Richie Minervini.

IMAGE: SONYPICTURES.COM

