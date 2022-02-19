'Zoolander' Star Ben Stiller Explains Why He Took Break From Acting: 'I've Been Exploring'

Ben Stiller is known for his comedy movie and has starred in several high-grossing movies since his career began. The actor's last, major on-screen role was in 2017 and since he has been seen in minor roles and has produced and directed several projects. Stiller recently revealed why he stopped acting and shared whether he will get back into acting anytime soon.

Ben Stiller shares he will get back into acting

In an interview with Yahoo!, Ben Stiller, opened up about why he stopped acting, and whether he will get back into acting. Stiller admitted that quitting acting was something that he did intentionally, but he just became more interested in directing and producing. The Zoolander actor said, "It’s been a few years [since I acted]. It hasn't been totally intentional except I really do enjoy directing and producing. I am getting to the point now where I am kind of missing acting a little bit and would like to figure out how to do something again."

He further explained, "But for a long time I would direct and act in the same project over the years and I really decided recently, or probably about five years ago, that I didn't wanna do that anymore and just do one thing at a time. And lately, I've been exploring projects [and] making things as a director and producer, and I’ve been very happy with that. But I really do look forward to acting again one of these days."

Ben Stiller's next project is the thriller series Severance that he will be directing and producing. The show has been created for Apple Tv and will star Adam Scott in the lead role. Throughout his career, Stiller has written, starred in, directed, or produced more than 50 films includingThe Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Zoolander, The Cable Guy, There's Something About Mary, the Meet the Parents trilogy, DodgeBall, Tropic Thunder, the Madagascar series, and the Night at the Museum trilogy. Throughout his career, he has received various awards and honours, including an Emmy Award, multiple MTV Movie Awards, a Britannia Award and a Teen Choice Award.

Image: AP