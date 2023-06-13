Bloody Daddy Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Is More Formula Than Novelty

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Bloody Daddy released on Jio Cinema on June 9. The trailer promised viewers a stylish but gritty, action-forward flick. The film also boasts of a stellar cast. We watched the much-talked about Bloody Daddy and here’s our take on it.

Bad deals, kidnappings and high-action drama - all within a single day

Sumair (played by Shahid Kapoor) works at the Narcotics department. He functions hand-in-glove with drug dealers and rogue policemen. Back home, he’s also trying to set right his dysfunctional relationship with his teenage son. Between the professional and the personal, Sumair gets caught up in a deal gone terribly wrong. Sumair's son is kidnapped and taken hostage. His former wife blames him for being an irresponsible father and Sumair must set right whatever has gone wrong.

(Sumair, Shahid Kapoor's character in Bloody Daddy, comforts his son. Image: shaahirFC/Twitter)

Set in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consequences of the bad deal play out over a single day (and night), creating a make or break situation for Sumair. The pandemic is used for the sake of humour early on, but it gets swiftly reduced to a mere prop for 'mask jokes'.The writers try to throw viewers off by creating suspense around who is on the side of the law and who isn’t. However, it all becomes too evident, too soon into the story. Had the masks stayed on or the mystery lingered on, Bloody Daddy could have played out better.

(Shahid Kapoor in a still from Bloody Daddy. Image: shanaatic003/Twitter)

Despite a taut screenplay and pacy execution, the predictability of the plot and the superficial journey the lead character embarks on, takes away from the joy of watching Shahid go gritty on the screen.

A lackadaisical filmmaking attempt

Bloody Daddy at first portrays Shahid as a vengeful cop on the loose and establishes deep-seated motivations for his actions. However, after that, Ali Abbas Zafar leans on an uninspired, formulaic approach, rather than play with his storytelling instincts. Even with a great cast, the director does not step off the beaten track. He manages to deliver a sort-of entertaining, one-time watch, but not a film that will stay on with viewers for too long afterwards.

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Bloody Daddy hinted that it would be an out-and-out action flick. However, the film doesn’t quite live up to expectations. While action is an element of the film, there is little else that holds viewers’ attention. The build-up to action sequences is stretched out and the cliched drama weighs down on viewers.

(Shahid Kapoor as Sumair in Bloody Daddy. Image: @ShahidFans123/Twitter)

Shahid Kapoor's performance is run-of-the-mill

The anti-hero character that Shahid Kapoor portrays has strong motives, and that sets him off to a strong start. But the impact of Sumair’s characterisation wears off when predictability kicks in. Viewers have seen Shahid play the silent and brooding type before. Kapoor, in the role of Sumair, feels like a blend of his previous characters from films/shows like Kabir Singh, Kaminey and Farzi.

(Shahid Kapoor plays the gritty anti-hero in Bloody Daddy. Image: @illusionsofchay/Twitter)

While there is an element of humour written into Sumair's character, the execution is half-hearted. The element of witty humour could’ve given this otherwise familiar character an edge. However, it fails to make a mark due to poor delivery on Shahid Kapoor’s part, as well as the inability of director Ali Abbas Zafar to bring in more depth to the character.



Supporting characters lack nuance

Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Diana Penty play supporting roles. Despite their excellent acting range, director Ali Abbas Zafar forces them into stereotypical moulds. As a result, they do not rise above the mundane. Diana especially, despite being a leading investigative cop, is reduced to playing second fiddle to her male counterpart. In an age of strong female characters especially taking over the OTT screen, Diana’s characterisation is disappointing to say the least. The character lacks the conviction and agency required to convincvingly pull off a cop role.

(Rajeev Khandelwal in a still from Bloody Daddy. Image: @illusionsofchay/Twitter)

(Diana Penty plays an investigative cop on Bloody Daddy. Image: @illusionsofchay/Twitter)

To sum up…

Bloody Daddy falls short on delivering the expected action and entertainment. It isn't quite the slick action-thriller that viewers were expecting. Action scenes are scattered and few in number and, and the film feels tedious in parts despite being an action-oriented film.

(A still from Bloody Daddy by Ali Abbas Zafar. Image: @illusionsofchay/Twitter)



In addition, Shahid's portrayal as Sumair only connects with the audience on a superficial level. Lastly, a lack of freshness in cinematography, music and action choreography, makes Bloody Daddy merely a half-baked attempt at re-packaging Hollywood-style vengeance flicks.

Rating: 2/5