'Dhamaka' Twitter Review: Kartik Aaryan's Netflix Film Gets These Reactions From Netizens

'Dhamaka' Twitter review: The Kartik Aaryan thriller, directed by Ram Madhvani, got these reactions from netizens after the movie hit Netflix on Friday.

Dhamaka, dhamakha review

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan


Kartik Aaryan makes his big transition from 'lover boy' to a serious character with Dhamaka. After monologues, romantic stories and one-liners, the actor steps into the zone of twists and turns with the thriller. It was also after more than a year that he is starring in a film, in his first release directly on an Over-The-Top platform. 

The movie hit Netflix on Friday and reviews are pouring in for the venture. While celebrities had unanimously praised Dhamaka in the screenings before the Netflix release, the verdict was not that unanimous by netizens. The reactions to the Ram Madhwani directorial were mixed in the first few hours since the release.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka Twitter review

Many netizens praised Dhamaka and called it 'amazing movie', 'dhamakedaar film', 'sure shot blockbuster', 'heart touching', 'best movie of the year' and more. Kartik was praised by several netizens, with words like 'soul & strength', 'breathtaking performance', 'stellar act', 'terrific performance' and he had nailed it with his 'expressions, sense of humour' and more. One wrote that he had delivered one of the best performances of the year and that it could be a turning point for him, like Rockstar was for Ranbir Kapoor and Padmaavat for Ranvir Singh, while another called it his 'best movie.'

Its 'great content', direction and screenplay, twists and turns, set design, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar's performance and the portrayal of the news industry were also mentioned by the netizens.

However, some believed the film could have been better. One felt that it was 'not worth the hype' created by the trailer and that despite Kartik's performance, the script was 'contradictory.' One wrote that it got too 'caricaturish' and 'too fast' for enjoyment, and he also was not convinced over Kartik's proper hair and two news anchors talking through their channels.

One Twitter user did not mince words in saying that it would 'waste 2 hours' of your life and blamed the 'plain storyline and worse execution' for making one move away from Bollywood flicks. Another netizen wrote that it was 'average' because of 'less than ordinary' writing and screenplay. Some were not too pleased with the ending.

Kartik Aaryan plays the role of a news anchor in Dhamaka and the story revolves around the twists and turns in his life when he is informed of a bomb blast. 

