'Dhamaka' Twitter Review: Kartik Aaryan's Netflix Film Gets These Reactions From Netizens

Kartik Aaryan makes his big transition from 'lover boy' to a serious character with Dhamaka. After monologues, romantic stories and one-liners, the actor steps into the zone of twists and turns with the thriller. It was also after more than a year that he is starring in a film, in his first release directly on an Over-The-Top platform.

The movie hit Netflix on Friday and reviews are pouring in for the venture. While celebrities had unanimously praised Dhamaka in the screenings before the Netflix release, the verdict was not that unanimous by netizens. The reactions to the Ram Madhwani directorial were mixed in the first few hours since the release.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka Twitter review

Many netizens praised Dhamaka and called it 'amazing movie', 'dhamakedaar film', 'sure shot blockbuster', 'heart touching', 'best movie of the year' and more. Kartik was praised by several netizens, with words like 'soul & strength', 'breathtaking performance', 'stellar act', 'terrific performance' and he had nailed it with his 'expressions, sense of humour' and more. One wrote that he had delivered one of the best performances of the year and that it could be a turning point for him, like Rockstar was for Ranbir Kapoor and Padmaavat for Ranvir Singh, while another called it his 'best movie.'

Its 'great content', direction and screenplay, twists and turns, set design, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar's performance and the portrayal of the news industry were also mentioned by the netizens.

Watched #Dhamaka !!..I would say , A great attempt to bring something regarding Pros & cons of Journalism..I have loved it due to a great content which comprises of Twist-turns & with thrills👏..Not a Perfect but its worth-watchable:)..#KartikAaryan is a Soul & strength♥️..Best🙌 — Harsh darshan mehta (@hd4157) November 19, 2021

Wowww!!💥😭#ArjunPathak 's Expressions👀💥,Timings of Actions🔥,Sense of humour🙌🏼❤ and just everything was soo #Dhamaka -daar!💥



I am soo obsessed with Pathak ji's story!😭❤

You totally Nailed it Kartik!🙌🏼💥

Super Proud of u🤗

Ilysm Koki😘❤ #KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik 👑 pic.twitter.com/4OR2q4AsTK — Jiya Arora (@TheAroraJiya) November 19, 2021

With d camera staying on him for 2 hrs, #KartikAaryan has just delivered one of best performances of d yr!

This game change role will do to him what #Rockstar did to #RanbirKapoor & #Padmaavat did to #RanveerSingh! 🔥 @TheAaryanKartik #Dhamaka #siddharthkannan #DhamakaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/g3bBcEowPw — RIZUL CHAUHAN (@chauhan_rizul) November 19, 2021

what a great movie #Dhamaka and what a role done by @TheAaryanKartik bhaiya well done https://t.co/WWH186IWxk — aditya singh (@adityas92469081) November 19, 2021

What an Amazing Movie😍🙌🏻

Can't Explain It In Words🥺

The Performance of you is breathtaking 🔥#arjunpathak is one of the best character of yours @TheAaryanKartik 😎 #dhamaka is bestest Movie Of Yours🙌🏻🙌🏻

Feel So So Proud Be Your Fan😎#KartikAaryan it's insane💥 pic.twitter.com/W1ePFNNqXA — OM CHOREOGRAPHY (@OmChoreography) November 20, 2021

#DhamakaOnNetflix is a real dhamakedar movie of the year @TheAaryanKartik you killed it nailed it dhamaka wala acting . All the best the whole team . #RamMadhvani great concept with harsh reality of our society. Thanks — Hakuna Matata (@zahidashah13) November 20, 2021

Watched #Dhamaka LAST night on #Netflix @NetflixIndia @TheAaryanKartik Buddy Loved your performance Man I can't believe You Done Arjun Pathak so well @AmrutaSubhash Boss You done best Job Loved your Acting ❤❤ @mrunal0801 ❤❤❤ Love you MY Dear

My Rate: 8/10 pic.twitter.com/w3jc8lx8HJ — Harsh The Strongest Avenger (@HarshMCU) November 20, 2021

Watched #Dhamaka yesterday.

It’s a sure shot blockbuster. Hope it had released on big screens. Kartik 2.0 is a treat to watch.@TheAaryanKartik #DhamakaOnNetflix — Harsh Bhansali (@h_bhansali25) November 20, 2021

#DhamakaReview

One of the finest acting and some performances surprised me to the core @TheAaryanKartik bro ❤️😊good direction and nice screenplay all well played there roles

My rating 4/5#Dhamaka #AajKaTopic #DhamakaOnNetflix — MD® MUQTHAR (@immuqthar21) November 20, 2021

@TheAaryanKartik @NetflixIndia

Hey Kartik seriously your movie is Dhamaka. All went well. We enjoyed watching . Keep up the good work. — Proud Indian. (@InfosecLion) November 20, 2021

Just finished watching #Dhamaka Kartik Aaryan puts forth a very sincere & Steller performance & you can actually see his growth as an actor. The set design was great as well, aptly capturing the claustrophobic nature of tv studios.#KartikAaryan — Rao (@Dentist56383764) November 20, 2021

@TheAaryanKartik movie #Dhamaka heart touching,

Love your acting broe @TheAaryanKartik, Congratulations to the team #Dhamaka — D M Vinod Kumar (@DMVinod_Kumar) November 20, 2021

However, some believed the film could have been better. One felt that it was 'not worth the hype' created by the trailer and that despite Kartik's performance, the script was 'contradictory.' One wrote that it got too 'caricaturish' and 'too fast' for enjoyment, and he also was not convinced over Kartik's proper hair and two news anchors talking through their channels.

One Twitter user did not mince words in saying that it would 'waste 2 hours' of your life and blamed the 'plain storyline and worse execution' for making one move away from Bollywood flicks. Another netizen wrote that it was 'average' because of 'less than ordinary' writing and screenplay. Some were not too pleased with the ending.

At the time of #Mimi I said,

"Yes, #KritiSanon can ACT."



With #Dhamaka i say the same,

"Yes. #KartikAaryan can ACT too."



Both came out of glamorous and cheeky image and got Shell-Breaking Roles this year.



Though, i must say that both the films could have been much better. pic.twitter.com/FMD4QIYUx1 — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) November 19, 2021

Honestly i feel #Dhamaka isn't worth the hype from the trailer ...

Karthik gets 10/10 for his acting but the scripts are contradictory at different scenes — Michael Dwight (@KutzbachEQN) November 20, 2021

Overall, #Dhamaka gets too caricaturish too fast for me to enjoy the thriller that it set out to be.



Also, Karthik Aryan's hair is a choice. There's a scene where he uses a pinch of wax to make his huge bunch look well-kempt.

That's when I realised, this is all bad fiction. — @9𝗲3𝗸 👀 (@9e3k) November 20, 2021

Kartik Aryan's tremendous acting in #Dhamaka wasnt enough to save what could have been a sleeper-hit film of 2021.



The writing and screenplay are less than ordinary. You'll lose interest after a while with the last 10 minutes being a major letdown. Average.



⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/tL5IGsx3us — Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) November 20, 2021

The ending was not very Dhamakedar, could have a better plot. #Dhamaka — Krish ♡ (@heykrishhhh) November 20, 2021

This movie will waste your entire 2 hours and move you further away from Bollywood flicks. Plain bad storyline and even worse execution. No wonder this was made in 10 days. Don’t trust the paid folks. #DhamakaReview — Sandeep Jha (@ImSandeep_Jha) November 19, 2021

Kartik Aaryan plays the role of a news anchor in Dhamaka and the story revolves around the twists and turns in his life when he is informed of a bomb blast.