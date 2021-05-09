Rahul Vohra Passes Away Due To COVID Hours After Writing 'lost All Courage' On Facebook

Netflix film 'Unfreedom' actor Rahul Vohra passed away hours after he seeks help on Facebook for 'better treatment'. Arvind Gaur, theatre director, and playwright took to his Facebook handle to share the heartbreaking news.

Rahul on his Facebook handle (4th May) wrote that he is COVID-19 positive and admitted to a Delhi hospital. He revealed that he isn't recovering even after 4 days at the hospital and is seeking to shift somewhere else. He wrote, "I am Covid positive and admitted in a hospital since last four days. However, there is no recovery. Is there a hospital where I may get an oxygen bed because my oxygen level is continuously going down. I do not have anyone to look after me. Since my family is unable to do much, I have been forced to write this post out of sheer helplessness."

'I will be reborn and do some good work'

His last post said: 'I will be reborn and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage.'

Sharing the news of Vohra's demise, Arvind wrote in his post, "Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects."

Main Covid Positive hu. Admit hu. Lagbhag 4 din se but koi recovery nahi. Kya koi aisa hospital hai ? Zaha oxygen bed... Posted by Irahul Vohra on Monday, 3 May 2021

India's total active caseload has reached 37,36,648 and now comprises 16.76 per cent of the country's total infections. A net incline of 13,202 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

