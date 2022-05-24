'Top Gun: Maverick' Review: Three Decades Later, Tom Cruise Continues His Rise To The Top

Tom Cruise is currently gearing up for the worldwide release of his much-awaited film Top Gun: Maverick, in which he will be seen reprising his role as Lt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell. The movie will be the second instalment of the film series, whose first part was released 36 years ago in 1986. Apart from being a box office hit, the movie was also hailed by the audience and critics alike, and fans can't wait to see what the second film has in store for them.

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell

Where to watch Top Gun: Maverick: In theatres from May 27, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick review

Plot

Top Gun: Maverick stars Tom Cruise as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell and takes off 36 years after the events that took place in the first instalment of the film in 1986. The much-awaited movie sees Maverick in an all-new avatar as an instructor at Top Gun as he takes a group of skilled graduates under his wing to train them for a specialized mission. Among the group of youngsters is Lieutenant Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, played by Miles Teller who is the son of Maverick's late best friend, Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw. Maverick must train the group for one of the most dangerous missions and must also teach them to work together as a team. The group must embark on a special mission against a hostile mountainous nation that is gearing up to make facilities for enriched uranium, which they plan to use against the United States.

What works in the film?

Tom Cruise reprises his role as the rule-breaker with witty charm, courage, and a sense of selflessness as Top Gun: Maverick witnesses him starting a new chapter as a naval aviator, as he steps into the shoes of a teacher. However, this does not stop him from giving the audience some edge-of-the-seat scenes every time he sets foot inside a flight. The plot of the film continues smoothly from where the first movie left off, and although a lot has transpired in the last 36 years, the script of the film doesn't miss a beat. Although the audience may expect the sequel to not be able to match up to the level of the first part, the Joseph Kosinski directorial soars above all expectations with his twists and turns and unexpected plot.

The film will be sure to take the audience back to the 1986 movie as it includes several references from the first instalment. It starts off in the same manner as the first part, on the runway and also includes the iconic background score from Top Gun. This will be sure to bring back the 80s nostalgia for many of the viewers.

Having said this, it also does not require viewers to watch the first part beforehand, as it includes important flashback clips that will ensure the audience is up to date.

What makes this part stand out is the fact that apart from focusing on Maverick and his team on the professional front, it also gives a glimpse into their lives and relationships of Cruise's character. Apart from having to navigate through dangerous terrain, Captain Pete must also navigate through several relationships in his life. The most important one of those relationships being with Rooster, Nick Bradshaw's son. Needless to mention, Rooster despises Maverick from the get-go, but the Captain must try and form a relationship with him, while also being his instructor. This comes with a few dilemmas, as he must acknowledge his skills, while also protecting him in the face of a dangerous mission.

For all Cruise's fans, the film also offers insights into his character's love life as he is seen finding love and giving love a second chance. The film sees Val Kilmer reprise his role as Iceman as well, who was once Maverick’s old adversary and soon became his wingman and friend, which takes the audience down memory lane.

The film witnesses Maverick letting his skill speak for itself as he earns the respect of his students, who initially reject his ways. He eventually forms strong bonds with them, because of which they also step up and come to his rescue when he is in need. It is also refreshing to see a female pilot in this instalment of the film.

The scenes of the naval aviators up in the air trying to navigate the terrain while communicating and looking out for each other will surely have the audience at the edge of their seats. The movie is filmed in such a way that each audience member feels like they are on the mission as Maverick's wingman in a high-stress situation.

Goose, who passed away while flying with Maverick in the 1986 film is weaved into the storyline of the movie beautifully. Although he is no more, he plays a significant role in the film through his son and Maverick. Anthony Edwards, who played the late character is also paid tribute through his on-screen son's character. The movie also includes some heartwarming moments, in which Maverick watches Rooster and his batchmates create some of the same memories he once had with Goose and his friends.

The technological advancements that have taken place in the last three decades can clearly be witnessed in the film and the cinematographer takes it up a notch. The casting of each character seems perfect and the dialogues pack a punch in the Tom Cruise starrer. The plot of the film, paired with the cinematography and the star cast ensure there is not a dull moment on-screen. The movie exceeds all expectations without being over the top. It is overt, yet subtle and although the scenes seem rather impossible to have filmed, they do not seem unrealistic.

What doesn't work in the film?

Seeing Maverick's selflessness and martyrdom tends to feel stale in the film and seems like an overly used trope. Apart from this, the climax of the film, in which the pilots leave for their mission to target the enriched uranium plant appears to fall flat, as compared to the other moments in the film.

On the romantic front, the plot is highly predictable and the audience is sure to expect what is to come. Apart from this, as those who have watched the first part of the film will recall Kelly McGillis' role as Charlie. The character is not mentioned or referenced in Top Gun: Maverick even once and leaves the audience confused, wondering what happened to her. The film only includes one female pilot, while the other female actor in the film, Jennifer Connelly seems to offer nothing else to the plot apart from being Cruise's love interest.

Top Gun: Maverick Review: Final Verdict

The film is a must-watch, especially for those who have watched and loved the 1986 film, as it brings Tom Cruise's Maverick full circle to where it all began, at Top Gun. The final scene of the first film saw the pilot making the decision to return to Top Gun as an instructor, and the Joseph Kosinski directorial watches him do just that as he comes out with flying colours. The film is one that has the ability to unite a cinema hall full of strangers and take them on a rollercoaster ride, before it leaves them teary-eyed, with a smile on their faces at the same time.

Reviewer Rating: 4/5

Image: Instagram/@tomcruise, @topgunmovie