After the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala jolted the entire nation, another incident involving singer Alfaaz Singh left people in a state of shock. Punjabi actor-singer Amanjot Singh Panwar, alias Alfaaz was attacked on Saturday, October 1. Reportedly, Alfaz was hit by a pick-up tempo outside an eatery on the Landran-Banur Road in Mohali, where he had gone to have dinner with his friends.

Punjabi singer Alfaaz admitted to a private hospital

Coming in as an update on the condition of the Punjabi musician, ANI informed that he has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali. The news about the singer's accident was given by rapper Honey Singh who had shared Alfaaz's picture lying unconscious on the hospital bed with a dressing on his head. Singh wrote, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, whoever planned this, I won't let you go!! Take my words!! Everyone pls pray for him."

Punjabi singer Alfaaz admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, Punjab after getting injured.



(Photo Courtesy: Alfaaz's Instagram account) pic.twitter.com/eFfgGoGZQL — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

Alfaaz and Singh have a decade-long association. They featured together in the 2011-hit release Haye Mera Dil. Singh can be seen in Alfaaz's last post before the attack, uploaded on August 21. After Singh's post, prompt action was taken by the Mohali police as one person has been arrested.

The Manali Trance singer has now shared another post on Instagram while penning his thankfulness for the Mohali Police and also gave an update about Alfaaz's condition. While thanking the police, he wrote, "Special thanks to Mohali Police who caught the culprits who hit Alfaaz with a tempo traveller on road last night. Alfaaz is now out of danger too."

As per various media reports, Mohali Police booked Vicky, who is a Raipur Rani resident, for hitting the Punjabi actor with a pick-up tempo after an altercation broke out between the singer, the eatery owner, and the suspect over money matters on Landran-Banur Road in Mohali. Reportedly, Vicky has been booked under sections 279, 337, and 338 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana Police Station.