'Bekhayali' From 'Kabir Singh' To Vicky Kaushal's 'Pachtaoge': Heartbreak Songs Of 2019

2019 has given us the best heartbreak songs of the year. The year 2019 had observed many blockbuster hits that will be etched in our hearts including the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, Marjaavan, and Bala to name a few. Each of these films had some iconic songs that will ease your pain if you are sulking and need to get your act together then these are some songs that may help you.

2019 Bollywood songs: Heartbreak songs

Bekhayali

Kabir Singh has to be one of the best breakup/heartbreak movies of all time. Sung by Sachet Tandon, Bekhayali is the perfect breakup song of the year 2019 penned by the brilliant mind of Irshad Kamil. The song is the perfect ride of a lover starting from frustration to confusion to denial to end the relationship regardless of whether they have broken up.

Filhall

Akshay Kumar's debut in an album song will always be one of the musical highlights of the year. Akshay Kumar featured in the song Filhall along with debutant Nupur Sanon (sister of Kriti Sanon) in another song in the voice of B Praak. The song depicts the pious love which is pure yet incomplete. This was also the second time when B Praak sang for Akshay Kumar after their first collaboration in Teri Mitti from Kesari.

Dilbara

Even though the song Dilbara just released a few days ago but the music fanatics or Kartik Aaryan fans would have definitely heard it already. The song from Pati Patni Aur Woh is the classic example of repentance after one has hurt their loved one and is asking for forgiveness. The song is crooned and composed by Sachet Tandon & Parampara Thakur and is a must-listen song during the cold winters of 2019.

Pachtaoge

After Vicky Kaushal gave a blockbuster hit with URI: The Surgical Strike this year, he dropped a bomb featuring in a breakup song featuring along with Nora Fatehi. The song is sung by Arijit Singh with music by B Praak and composition by the lyrical machine Jaani. The video concept is given by Arvindr Khaira and the theme of the song is "Suffering", with lyrics that indicate that "What goes around comes around", so the person should really be careful with their karma, as what they do is eventually gonna come back to them.

