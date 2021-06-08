2pm To Make A Comeback This Month With New Album 'Must' After 5-year Military Hiatus

Korean all-boys band 2PM’s last album was released back in 2016 and the band is finally making its comeback after 5 long years. Most of the members of the band have completed their mandatory 2-year military service and are now ready to get back on track and release their new album. JYP Entertainment confirmed the news and also shared the teaser of the upcoming album named 'Must'.

2PM returns after 5-year military hiatus

2PM is all set to make their comeback after most of their members completed their 2-year mandatory military service. The band's last album named Gentlemen's Game was released back in 2016. JYP Entertainment took to their social media handles and announced that the band will be releasing their seventh studio album titled Must on June 28 2021. The teaser of the upcoming album named 'The Hottest Origin Story' was recently released on Youtube. The teaser video features the members: Jun. K , Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho, and Chansung in smoldering looks as they return after 5 years.

With the exclusion of Thai-American member Nichkhun, the group’s members, who are all above 30 years old have taken breaks to fulfill mandatory military service.

More about 2PM members

The group is composed of six members: Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung. Formerly a seven-piece group, former member and leader Jaebeom aka Jay Park temporarily left the group due to controversies that arose from his posts in MySpace in 2009 and by 2010 he permanently left the band and the agency. Taecyeon was most recently seen in the popular drama Vincenzo as the main antagonist of the show. He received praise for his performance as the power-hungry psychotic owner of the Babel group.

Jun. K in March 2021 released his fifth Japanese album, This Is Not a Song, and in 2020 released his third Korean mini-album 20 Minutes. Nichkhun made a cameo appearance in his bandmate Taecyeon's show Vincenzo and an upcoming Hollywood film, Hongkong Love Story a romantic comedy directed by Keoni Waxman. The movie will also feature Byron Mann, Dominika Kachlik, and Kenneth Tsang. This film is based on real events. Junho was last seen on-screen in the legal drama Confession in the year 2019. Chansung along with his bandmate Nichkhun made a cameo appearance in Vincenzo to support their bandmate Taecyeon. He was most recently seen in the series So I Married the Anti-fan.

