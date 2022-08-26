2PM's Lee Junho’s Label Takes Action Against Malicious Posts; Criminal Complaint Filed

South Korean boy band 2 PM's singer Lee Junho has been targeted with "malicious”, defamatory posts on social media. The label JYP Entertainment which is handling the band has decided to seek 'strong legal action' against the perpetrators. As per Soompi, the label issued a statement via Korean news outlet OSEN, responding to widespread “defamation of character” against Junho and announcing its strict measures against those involved.

In the statement, JYP Entertainment did not detail the posts and remarks that are the subject of the criminal complaint. Other than this, the agency has also advised fans against excessive contact with the artist or intruding on his travels while at the airport, laying stress on the fact how it can tamper with the safety of the 2 PM member, and could also become a cause of inconvenience to other passengers at the airport.

The label began the statement by expressing their gratitude to the fans for their love outpour and continuous support. The statement began as "First, we want to express our gratitude to all the fans that always give our artists their unsparing love.” Following this, JYP Entertainment mentioned how the acts of defamation and the spread of false rumours against their artist have continued. The agency that has filed a criminal complaint against the culprits, further plans for stronger legal action.

아티스트 관련 악플, 허위 사실 및 루머 유포에 대한 법적 대응 관련https://t.co/V1eKj2yhZo — LEE JUNHO Official (@follow_leejunho) August 24, 2022

"However, we have confirmed that these acts of serious defamation of character, including the spreading of falsehoods and rumours about our artist, have continued, and the false rumours have recently become even more severe. This is a reminder that we will take all available legal measures against the initial perpetrator and creator of groundless falsehoods and rumours, as well as those that spread them. As has been the case up until now, there will be no leniency shown under any conditions,” the company further mentioned in the statement.

Towards the end of the statement, the label mentioned how they shall continue to work towards the safety of the band members while protecting their rights. “Moving forward, JYP Entertainment will continue to work even harder to protect the safety and rights of our artists as their agency. Any acts that cause damage to our artists will therefore be subject to an all-inclusive array of legal action, and we promise to respond firmly to such acts," the label concluded.

IMAGE: Instagram/Vogue