From Jugni To Bumbro: Folk Songs That Bollywood Embraced And Made Its Own

Folk songs have always received deep admiration from all the music lovers. The strong cultural influence in their lyrics has made them evergreen. They convey a deep sense of emotions and thoughts. Here is a list of some of the most popular folk songs featured in Hindi films.

Popular folk songs in Bollywood movies

Jugni

Jugni is one of the most popular folk songs that has been used in several films. The song has several versions and one of the hit versions was composed for the romantic-comedy film Cocktail. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. The song is sung by Arif Lohar and Harshdeep Kaur. It is still one of the most played songs from the music album.

Genda Phool

Genda Phool is a popular folk song that is sung in Chhattisgarh. The song is used in the film Delhi-6. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj, Shraddha Pandit, Sujata Mazumder, and Mahathi. The catchy lyrics of the songs does its magic and one cannot stop oneself from playing it on repeat mode.

Engine ki Seeti

The engaging dance number in Khoobsurat is an adaptation of famous Rajasthani folk song Anjan ki seeti me mharo man dhole. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Resmi Sateesh and is composed by Sneha Khanwalker. The lyrics are penned by Ikram Rajasthani. The song went on to become a hit number from the movie.

Bumbro

Bumbro is a famous folk song from Kashmir. It is used in the thriller film Mission-Kashmir directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The song is featured on Hrithik Roshan and Priety Zinta. It is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Jaspinder Narula. The soundtrack of the movie made it one of the highest-selling albums.

Navrai Majhi

Navrai Majhi is a Marathi folk song that is usually sung by the bride's family. The song is used in the 2012 comedy-drama film English Vinglish. The song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Swanand Kirkire, Natalie Di Luccio, and Neelambari Kirkire. The film was shortlisted as India’s official entry for the Academy Awards.

