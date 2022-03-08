ACM Awards 2022: Complete List Of Winners From The 57th Country Music Awards (Live)

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony with host Dolly Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett was recently held in Las Vegas. The event was star-studded with amazing performances by various artists namely Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church and many others.

While Chris Young was among the most nominated artist, Taylor Swift was among those nominated for the first time since 2018. Lainey Wilson bagged the award for New Female Artist of the Year while Brothers Osborne won for Duo of the Year. Read further ahead to get the full ACM Awards 2022 winner list.

ACM Awards 2022 Winners List

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne - WINNERS

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion - WINNER

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson - WINNER

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum - WINNER

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen - WINNER

Famous Friends – Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Winner

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney

"Things A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert - WINNER

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR* (Off Camera Award)

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy - WINNER

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde - WINNER

