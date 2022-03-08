ACM Awards 2022: Complete List Of Winners From The 57th Country Music Awards (Live)

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@acmawards
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony with host Dolly Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett was recently held in Las Vegas. The event was star-studded with amazing performances by various artists namely Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church and many others.
While Chris Young was among the most nominated artist, Taylor Swift was among those nominated for the first time since 2018. Lainey Wilson bagged the award for New Female Artist of the Year while Brothers Osborne won for Duo of the Year. Read further ahead to get the full ACM Awards 2022 winner list.
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne - WINNERS
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion - WINNER
The Cadillac Three
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson - WINNER
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum - WINNER
Elvie Shane
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen - WINNER
Famous Friends – Chris Young
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Winner
"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton
"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney
"Things A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert - WINNER
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy - WINNER
Josh Osborne
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde - WINNER
