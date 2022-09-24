Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Trying To Move Forward Post Cheating Scandal: Report

Adam Levine was recently accused of cheating on his model wife Behati Prinsloo, days after she announced that the couple is expecting their third child. A model named Sumner Stroh took to social media and posted screenshots of her alleged conversation with Levine while claiming that he 'manipulated and exploited' her. Four other women later accused him of the same. However, it was recently reported amid the ongoing cheating scandal that Adam and his wife Behati were trying to move past the situation.

Adam Levine and his wife trying to move past the ongoing cheating scandal

According to Entertainment Tonight, it was reported that Behati Prinsloo and the Maroon 5 star Adam Levine were trying to move past the situation and move forward together as a couple and parents. Adding to it, it was revealed how Prinsloo was upset about how everything was handled along with the public aspect of it and added how their goal was to be the best parents and work through things. The source also claimed that Levine was committed to making things better with his wife.

"Adam and Behati are trying to move past this situation and move forward together as a couple and parents. Behati is upset about how everything was handled and the public aspect of it, but their goals is to be the best parents and work through things. Adam is committed to making things better with Behati,” the source told the outlet.

Adam Levine's reaction to the allegations

Soon after Adam Levine’s cheating scandal made headlines, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to clarify his side of the story and admitted that he did cross his line but never cheated on his wife.

He wrote, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family are all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Image: AP