Adele Announces Comeback With 'Easy On Me'; Drops Teaser Video; WATCH

On Tuesday, singer and songwriter Adele broke her social media silence by finally announcing her comeback single, Easy on Me. She dropped a 21-second monochrome teaser clip giving her fans a sneak peek into her latest song. She revealed that the song will release on October 15.

Adele announces new song:

Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Rolling in the Deep singer dropped a teaser clip where she can be seen putting in a tape and driving off along a country road. In the short clip, one can see her music sheets flying out of her car window. The monochrome clip features a powerful piano instrumental in the background.

The new track is touted to be a part of Adele's highly-anticipated fourth studio album. It will also mark the 15 time Grammy winner's first in the last six years. Many of her fans and followers are speculating that the title of her next studio album will be '30' as the number billboard was spotted in several cities like Rome's Colosseum, Paris' Eifel Tower and the famous Empire State Building in New York City. If the rumours turns out to be true, it will follow her streak of naming albums after the age Adele's songs were created.

As soon as the joyful news was shared, many of her fans and followers reposted the video and expressed their excitement for the track. A fan tweeted, "THE QUEEN OF POP IS BACK!!!!!!!!!!!" Another one added, "we will be streaming this !!!!!"

you better tell the other artists to deactivate pic.twitter.com/FP2loiMc6C — alex 𖤐 (@unlikeyourfaves) October 5, 2021

we will be streaming this !!!!! — peryyola💄 (@peryyola) October 5, 2021

THE QUEEN OF POP IS BACK!!!!!!!!!!! — kkbob (@lilpaigon) October 5, 2021

the industry on Oct 15 !!! pic.twitter.com/aesmgVLDiZ — Daniel³⁰ (@danxiel13) October 5, 2021

The announcement comes a few hours after Adele's verified Twitter saw activity after a long silence. The pictures shared earlier on the micro-blogging site suggested a new album announcement is on its way. The 33-year-old updated her fans about her life on Instagram but did not share anything on Twitter since her Saturday Night Live announcement back in the month of October last year. Earlier today, Adele tweeted, "Hiya babies!" before announcing her upcoming song. According to Indian Express, it is also rumoured that Adele's album release will be followed by a TV special, however, no official announcement has been made yet.

