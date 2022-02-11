Last Updated:

Adele Says She Wants To Have A Baby With Rich Paul Next Year, Addresses Engagement Rumours

Adele addressed her engagement rumours with beau Rich Paul and shared that she's planning to have a baby next year with her boyfriend.

Adele recently sparked engagement rumours with beau Rich Paul as she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger as she walked down the red carpet of Brit Awards 2022. The singer made an appearance on the Graham Norton Show on Thursday and addressed the engagement rumours and shared her plans to extend her family. During the show, the singer also spoke about her Las Vegas concerts that she cancelled at the last moment. 

Adele says she wants to have a baby next year

Adele appeared in the  Graham Norton Show on Thursday and shared that she was planning to have a baby with her boyfriend Rich Paul. She said, "It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son (with Simon Konecki)."

While talking about when her Las Vegas concerts will be rescheduled the singer said that it will definitely happen this year because she was planning to have a baby next year.

The singer said, "It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year.  Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!" Talking about the engagement rumours, the Someone Like You singer said, "If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?" 

Adele cancels her Las Vegas residency

Adele was supposed to perform the first of her 24 concerts in Las Vegas on Friday last week, the concert would mark the singer's first live concert in over five years. Taking to her Instagram just a few hours before the show went live, the singer tearfully said, "I'm sorry but my show ain't ready, we have tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and good enough for you but we have been absolutely destroyed. Half my team and crew have tested positive and it's been impossible to finish the show."

Several concertgoers took to social media and expressed their disappointment and claimed that they had already reached the location and asked why the singer waited so long to make the announcement. The shows were scheduled to take place at Caesars Palace's Colosseum in Las Vegas from January to April. 

