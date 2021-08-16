Adele To Spend Whopping 2 Million Pounds To Build Her New Luxury Mansion

English singer and songwriter Adele is reportedly quite busy planning her luxury mansion in Kensington, London. The singer is ready to splurge 2 million pounds to build her dream luxury mansion after being granted planning permission. Adele has earlier purchased two neighbouring houses in the upmarket area of Kensington for a total of £11million, which she will combine for her new home.

As per a report by The Mirror, Adele purchased two neighbouring houses in the upmarket area of Kensington for a total of £11million, which she will combine for her new home. Her proposed dream property will reportedly include a 1,000 sq ft bedroom which is twice the size of an average flat in the capital. A source told The Mirror, "This is a home fit for one of the biggest stars on the planet. There’s no expense spared." The luxurious new mansion will reportedly boast four floors, three en-suite bedrooms and an expansive playroom for her eight-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. The whole of the first floor will be dedicated to Adele's master suite.

Adele celebrates 10 years of her album 21

Adele took to her Instagram and celebrated 10 years of her album 21, the album was a massive success. The singer shared a photo of her album cover and wrote "Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend! It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it." 21 was Adele's second studio album and was a sleeper hit, it topped record charts in more than 30 countries and became the world's best-selling album of the year for both 2011 and 2012. With sales of over 31 million copies worldwide, 21 is the best-selling album of the 21st century, and one of the best-selling albums of all time. It also won the 2012 Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

