Adele To Spend Whopping 2 Million Pounds To Build Her New Luxury Mansion

English singer and songwriter Adele is reportedly quite busy planning her luxury mansion in Kensington, London. The singer is ready to splurge 2 million pounds to build her dream luxury mansion after being granted planning permission. Adele has earlier purchased two neighbouring houses in the upmarket area of Kensington for a total of £11million, which she will combine for her new home. 

As per a report by The Mirror, Adele purchased two neighbouring houses in the upmarket area of Kensington for a total of £11million, which she will combine for her new home. Her proposed dream property will reportedly include a 1,000 sq ft bedroom which is twice the size of an average flat in the capital. A source told The Mirror, "This is a home fit for one of the biggest stars on the planet. There’s no expense spared." The luxurious new mansion will reportedly boast four floors, three en-suite bedrooms and an expansive playroom for her eight-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. The whole of the first floor will be dedicated to Adele's master suite. 

Adele celebrates 10 years of her album 21

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Adele took to her Instagram and celebrated 10 years of her album 21, the album was a massive success. The singer shared a photo of her album cover and wrote "Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend! It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it." 21 was Adele's second studio album and was a sleeper hit, it topped record charts in more than 30 countries and became the world's best-selling album of the year for both 2011 and 2012.  With sales of over 31 million copies worldwide, 21 is the best-selling album of the 21st century, and one of the best-selling albums of all time. It also won the 2012 Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

