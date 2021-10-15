Adele's '30': From Release Date, Title Meaning, Theme To Tracklist, All You Need To Know

Adele is back and if the initial glimpse of her latest album is anything to go by, she is back with a bang! The singer dropped the first song of her new album on Thursday and praises came from fans and even celebrities like Drake and Lil Nas X. Titled Easy on Me, the track was termed by many as her perfect comeback after coming up with an album after six years.

Right from the release date, the significance of the title of the album, the song of the album, there might be many things audiences might be curious about. Here's all that you need to know:

What is Adele's new album about?

All of Adele's previous three studio albums were all titled as per the age when she wrote it, 19, 21 and 25. And the trend continues with the latest album as she wrote it at the age of 30. The 33-year-old was 30 in 2018, the year when she parted ways with her then husband Simon Konecki.

The album is said to be about her experiences from the divorce, how she came out of it and also her equation with her son Angelo as she tries to explain to him the new way of life. In an interview with Vogue, she said that it was more about divorcing 'herself' to ask herself to get her act together.

In a statement ahead of the album release, she shared that she had thrown herself into a 'maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil' and that she had been through the 'most turbulent phase' of her life. The British singer wrote that she had 'learned a lot of blistering home truths' about herself and 'discovered genuinely useful and whole mentalities' to lead with. The Hello artist said that she finally found her 'feeling' and had 'never felt more peaceful' in her life.

Adele new album tracklist

Adele kicked off 30 with the song Easy on Me. The track is a piano ballad with lyrics delving into nostalgia and regret. Not much information is available on the tracklist of the album or how many songs are a part of it.

A website named Genius has claimed that some of the other songs on the album are Impossible, Just Hold On, Wouldn’t We?, For Free, My Little Love. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

What is known is that there will be no featured artists on the album. In a recent interview with Vogue, she said that it was not that she didn't wish for it, but that it 'never felt right.'

Adele's new album release date & time

Adele's new album 30 will be releasing on November 19.