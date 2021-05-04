Adele's Birthday Quiz For Die-hard Fans: Can You Guess The Singer's Songs With The Lyrics?

Adele Laurie Adkins, known by her stage name- Adele, has now become one of the most celebrated singers of all time. In 2008, she released her debut album 19, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. As of today, the singer has a slew of hit numbers under her belt. On Adele's birthday, take this quick quiz and check out if you are a die-hard fan of her. Quickly guess her songs by reading the lyrics.

Adele's quiz

1. There’s a fire starting in my heart, reaching a fever pitch. And it’s bringing me out of the dark. Finally, I can see you crystal clear.

Rolling in the deep

Madness in my heart

Scars to your beautiful

Madness is cure

2. You’d know how time flies. Only yesterday was the time of our lives. We were born and raised in a summery haze. Bound by the surprise of our glory days.

Someone like you

Somebody to love

Someone said you

Hey baby

3. It’s so typical of me to talk about myself. I’m sorry. I hope that you’re well. Did you ever make it out of the town where nothing ever happened?

Hello

Hey there

What's in his zone

Hey you

4. Look don’t get me wrong. I know there is no tomorrow. All I ask is, is this my last night with you.

All I ask

All I say

All that's in you

Somewhere within the horizon

5. When was the last time you thought of me? or have you completely erased me from your memory?

Don't you know that

Don't you need somebody

All I ever wanted

Don’t you remember

6. A thousand miles and poles apart; where worlds collide and days are dark, you may have my number, you can take my name.

Sky chasing

In a world full of scars

Hey darling

Skyfall

7. Even if it leads nowhere. Or would it be a waste even if I knew my place, should I leave it there? Should I give up?

Chasing the moon

On the top of the world

The mountains and skies

Chasing Pavements

8. I'm giving you up I've forgiven it all You set me free, oh Send my love to your new lover, Treat her better We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts.

Send me to him

I belong there

Send My Love

Send me Home

9. Let me photograph you in this light In case it is the last time that we might Be exactly like we were before we realised We were sad of getting old, it made us restless It was just like a movie It was just like a song.

Live while we're young

Young my soul

Hope you Heal

When We Were Young

10. A jaw-dropper looks good when we walk is the subject of their talk, he would be hard to chase.

Dreams are here

Be there here, just here

Dream catcher

Daydreamer

Adele's quiz Answer Bank: