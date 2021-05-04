Adele's Birthday Quiz For Die-hard Fans: Can You Guess The Singer's Songs With The Lyrics?

Adele Laurie Adkins, known by her stage name- Adele, has now become one of the most celebrated singers of all time. In 2008, she released her debut album 19, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. As of today, the singer has a slew of hit numbers under her belt. On Adele's birthday, take this quick quiz and check out if you are a die-hard fan of her. Quickly guess her songs by reading the lyrics.
Adele's quiz
1. There’s a fire starting in my heart, reaching a fever pitch. And it’s bringing me out of the dark. Finally, I can see you crystal clear.
- Rolling in the deep
- Madness in my heart
- Scars to your beautiful
- Madness is cure
2. You’d know how time flies. Only yesterday was the time of our lives. We were born and raised in a summery haze. Bound by the surprise of our glory days.
- Someone like you
- Somebody to love
- Someone said you
- Hey baby
3. It’s so typical of me to talk about myself. I’m sorry. I hope that you’re well. Did you ever make it out of the town where nothing ever happened?
- Hello
- Hey there
- What's in his zone
- Hey you
4. Look don’t get me wrong. I know there is no tomorrow. All I ask is, is this my last night with you.
- All I ask
- All I say
- All that's in you
- Somewhere within the horizon
5. When was the last time you thought of me? or have you completely erased me from your memory?
- Don't you know that
- Don't you need somebody
- All I ever wanted
- Don’t you remember
6. A thousand miles and poles apart; where worlds collide and days are dark, you may have my number, you can take my name.
- Sky chasing
- In a world full of scars
- Hey darling
- Skyfall
7. Even if it leads nowhere. Or would it be a waste even if I knew my place, should I leave it there? Should I give up?
- Chasing the moon
- On the top of the world
- The mountains and skies
- Chasing Pavements
8. I'm giving you up I've forgiven it all You set me free, oh Send my love to your new lover, Treat her better We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts.
- Send me to him
- I belong there
- Send My Love
- Send me Home
9. Let me photograph you in this light In case it is the last time that we might Be exactly like we were before we realised We were sad of getting old, it made us restless It was just like a movie It was just like a song.
- Live while we're young
- Young my soul
- Hope you Heal
- When We Were Young
10. A jaw-dropper looks good when we walk is the subject of their talk, he would be hard to chase.
- Dreams are here
- Be there here, just here
- Dream catcher
- Daydreamer
Adele's quiz Answer Bank:
- Rolling in the deep
- Someone like you
- Hello
- All I ask
- Don’t you remember
- Skyfall
- Chasing Pavements
- Send My Love
- When We Were Young
- Daydreamer
