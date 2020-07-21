Adnan Sami Reacts To Troll Calling 'nihari' Pak' National Dish; Says 'Invented In Lucknow'

Adnan Sami is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He is known for his on-point replies to trolls on Twitter. Adnan Sami hits back at trolls targeted towards him in a befitting manner and does not let it affect him. He, who is now an Indian citizen, recently hit back at one such troll that was targeted towards him. Here is what the singer had to say about it.

Adnan Sami's twitter post

Adnan Sami recently took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of ‘Nihari’. In his tweet, he revealed that the special dish, Nihari is made by his wife Roya Sami Khan. He praised Nihari made by his wife and called it delicious. As soon as he posted the picture, one social media user mocked him and called Nihari as Pakistan’s national dish. The singer came up with a perfect reply to this netizen.

Adnan Sami's twitter

Adnan Sami's befitting response to an online troll

Adnan Sami was unperturbed by the response of this netizen. The user wrote, “Thank u for having Pakistan's National Dish”. The singer pointed out that the dish was actually invented in Lucknow, India and said that he is calling an Indian dish as Pakistan’s national dish. He further went onto school the user about the Indian origins of the Urdu language.

Adnan Sami responded to the tweet as, “Ummm... It belongs to Uttar Pradesh & was invented in Lucknow! So you have an Indian dish as Pakistan’s ‘National Dish’... Just like Urdu which also is originally from India... Etc etc! Carry on!😁” Here is a look at Adnan Sami’s tweet.

Adnan Sami's Twittter

Ummm... It belongs to Uttar Pradesh & was invented in Lucknow! So you have an Indian dish as Pakistan’s ‘National Dish’... Just like Urdu which also is originally from India... Etc etc! Carry on!😁 https://t.co/SmLJqMvdBU — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 21, 2020

Adnan Sami news

In the thread of this tweet, Adnan Sami also gave befitting replies to several netizens who tried to mock him for praising India. Several users praised him for taking action against such trolls. Adnan Sami has got the citizenship of India a few years ago. Because of this, a lot of Pakistani netizens try to criticise him and troll him on social media.

Adnan Sami’s Twitter account is full of such befitting replies to online trolls. Some of the replies by the actor are sure to leave everyone in splits. His witty responses are highlights of his Twitter account. The singer is currently in Germany with his wife. He has not made any new announcement regarding his upcoming projects.

Promo Image Credits: Adnan Sami Instagram and Adnan Sami Twitter

