Aespa’s Giselle Issues Apology For Mouthing A Racial Slur; Says 'will Be More Conscious'

K-pop group Aespa (stylized as aespa) recently released their album titled Savage, which became an instant hit. The album even broke several records and made history on several charts. MYs (the fandom) also expressed their excitement for the barrage of content being released from musical performances to behind-the-scenes video clips.

However, unfortunately, one of the K-pop girl group members came under fire for it. On Saturday, the group's agency, SM Entertainment dropped a BTS video for Savage's jacket shooting on social media. Fans noticed that while the other three members were singing, aespa's Giselle, also known as Aeri Uchinaga, mouthed the N-word. In regards to this, Giselle personally took to aespa's official Twitter handle and apologised for it.

Giselle apologises for mouthing the N-word

In the BTS video clip, while shooting for the album, Giselle along with her other group members, including Karina, and Ningning was filmed dancing to SZA’s Love Galore. Several fans and followers were quick to notice that while lip-syncing to the song, Giselle mouthed the N-word which is a racial slur. MYs were upset as the singer has studied and knows English quite well.

Earlier, while singing another song by Doja Cat, Tia Tamera, the K-pop idol had replaced the N-word knowing the painful history behind the word and why exactly it shouldn’t be used. As the BTS video was uploaded, netizens took to their social media handles and circulated the clip. Aeri Uchinaga aka Giselle also apologised for it on Twitter.

Hello, this is GISELLE.



I would like to apologize for mouthing the wrongful word from the lyrics of the song that was playing on-site. I had no intentions of doing it with any purpose and got carried away when one of my favorite artist's song was played. I sincerely apologize. — aespa (@aespa_official) October 25, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, aespa's Giselle tweeted, "Hello, this is GISELLE. I would like to apologize for mouthing the wrongful word from the lyrics of the song that was playing on-site. I had no intentions of doing it with any purpose and got carried away when one of my favorite artist's song was played. I sincerely apologize." In another tweet, Giselle wrote, "I will continue to learn and be more conscious of my actions."

I will continue to learn and be more conscious of my actions. — aespa (@aespa_official) October 25, 2021

The South Korean girl group released its first mini-album titled Savage on October 5. The mini-album went on to debut on number 20 on the Billboard 200 music chart. Its official music video has already crossed the 100 million mark in just 18 days of its release.

