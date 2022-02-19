Afsana Khan & Saajz's Mehendi Ceremony: Rakhi, Himanshi Khurrana Amp Up Glamour Quotient

It is officially a celebration time for acclaimed singer Afsana Khan as she is all set to tie the knot with beau Saajz on Saturday, February 19. The Titliaan songstress also took to Instagram to share stunning glimpses of her Mehendi ritual with fans online.

Needless to say, Afsana Khan and Saajz can be seen beaming with tremendous joy as they gear up to embark on a new journey together. Many well-known celebs of the TV industry attended the Mehendi ceremony of Afsana Khan.

Rakhi Sawant, Himanshi Khurrana at Afsana Khan's Mehendi

The bride-to-be Afsana wore a stylish lehenga which was paired with a golden sparkly blouse and a red dupatta. Flaunting her Mehendi, Khan looked ecstatic as she posed for the cameras. Meanwhile, boyfriend Saajz aptly complemented Afsana's look in a matching kurta.

Actor Rakhi Sawant was seen shining bright in a bright yellow lehenga. She rounded off her look with a statement diamond necklace and a wavy hairdo. Meanwhile, highlighted cheeks and bold lips completed her ethnic look.

Speaking of Himanshi Khurrana, the star opted for an all-black look to attend Afsana Khan's Mehendi. She dazzled in a black velvet kurta that was paired with matching sharara pants. With golden embroidery work accentuating her attire, Himanshi kept her look simple yet elegant with only golden earrings accentuating her traditional pick. Meanwhile, a matching statement potli bag, red bold lips, and sleek hair left open summed up her attire.

In the photos shared by Afsana, the bride-to-be can be seen sharing an infectious smile as she hugs beau Saajz. A photo from her Mehendi series also sees Saajz planting a sweet kiss on Afsana's forehead. Apart from Rakhi Sawant and Himanshi Khurrana, Donal Bisht, Shefali Bagga were also seen being a part of Afsana's pre-wedding ceremonies. Take a look at the photos shared by Afsana below:

Speaking of their professional front, both Afsana and Saajz belong to the music industry. Previously, Afsana rose to prominence with her singles including Titilyaan, Jooda, Kamaal Karte Ho, and more. She also hit the headlines for her stint in the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15. Saajz recently collaborated with Himanshi Khurrana for the music video of the track Habibi.

(Image: Instagram/@nishabano, @iamhimanshikhurana)