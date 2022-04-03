Ahead Of Grammys 2022, Revisiting Some Most Controversial Moments In Ceremony's History

The Annual Grammy Awards are the biggest accolades of the music industry that recognizes the best recordings, compositions and artists of the eligibile year. The star-studded evening sees celebrities of the music industry gracing the red carpet and also A-list performers who wow the audience with their songs and musical performances. Grammys 2022 is scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

While the music awards have felicitated talents for the past 63 years, it has also seen some controversies. From the invention of the Google Image Search feature to a mass wedding, the show has seen a lot. Here are some controversies that became the major takeaways of the Grammys in the previous years.

When Milli Vanilli had to return their award

The musician duo, Milli Vanilli, who was a musical sensation in the 80s and 90s, won the Best New Artist award at Grammys in 1990. However, they later had to return their award as it turned out they did not sing any of the vocals on their album. To date, it was the only time a Grammy was returned.

When Jennifer Lopez's stunning outfit led to the invention of Google Image Search

Jennifer Lopez graced the red carpet of the Grammys in a Versace gown. The printed gown had a plunging neckline and a front slit. The singer's dress became one of the most googled images in 2000 and the search engine company had to launch Google Image Search.

When Madonna, Queen Latifah officiated 34 weddings at the award show

In 2014, Madonna, Queen Latifah and Macklemore turned the Grammys into a mass wedding event for 34 same-sex couples. While Queen Latifah officiated the wedding, Macklemore performed Same Love. Madonna also joined to sing Open You Heart.

When Lady Gaga entered the Grammys in an egg

Lady Gaga has surely made some weird and off-beat entries in the past. While she faced a lot of controversies with her meat dress, in 2011, she stunned everyone by entering the Grammys in an egg. She didn't emerge from the egg until her performance of Born This Way.

When Chris Brown was arrested before Grammys 2009

Chris Brown violently attacked his then-girlfriend Rihanna before the 2009 Grammys. The duo's feud sparked many controversies and eventually had to cancel their joint performance at the show. Brown was invited to the show three years after the controversy.

Image: AP