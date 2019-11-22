'Ahimsa' Marks The First Collaboration Between U2 And AR Rahman

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and world-famous band U2 have collaborated for a song called as Ahimsa. In an interview with Rolling Stone India, Rahman spoke about their collaboration and how did it all come along. Read on to know more about this interview here.

Rahman meets U2 for Ahimsa

U2 is a band whose tunes has enthralled the audience for decades. Academy Award Winner AR Rahman is also considered to be one of the best music composers and singers in India. Rehman who gained worldwide recognition after his song Jai Ho for the movie Slumdog Millionaire recently collaborated with the Irish band U2. This collaboration happened for a song called Ahimsa.

AR Rahman in an interview with Rolling Stone India spoke about working with U2 and he also spoke about the song Ahimsa. Ahimsa is a song that also features Rahman’s daughters Khatija and Raheema. Ahimsa features a hymn from the Tirukkural a 500 CE Jain Tamil language text on ethics and morality. While speaking about the song Rahman said that the concept of Ahimsa or non-violence is Indian, South Indian, is Buddhist and sometimes we have to remind people about love and about Ahimsa.

AR Rahman further continued the interview by stating that it takes a lot of courage to be non-violent. It takes a lot of power. He explained that being non-violent is not weakness. Being non-violent has more power than showing might. Believing in non-violence is not about believing in something that is physically present it is something that is only in your spirit said, Rahman.

AR Rahman also recalled how did the collaboration U2 come along. Rahman revealed that he and U2 had been in talks about a collaboration for a while now. The musicians had been exchanging their ideas over email all throughout summer. The composers finally come together in September and met up at New York’s Electric Lady Studios to fine-tune the project. Rahman also recalled a funny incident that he was in Boston at that point in time and had sprained his leg. So he went to New York while using his suitcase as a crutch. He said that the two music composers met and they vibed well and that is how the collaboration finally took place. The timing of this track is perfect for their fans since U2 is finally set to make their long-awaited India debut.

