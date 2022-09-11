Aly Goni Twerking On 'Kala Chashmah' At Krishna Mukherjee's Engagement Has Fans Gushing

Popular TV star Aly Goni recently attended his friend-actor Krishna Mukherjee's engagement in Manali. The 30-year-old, known for shows like Naagin, Ye Hai Mohabbatein and more, exchanged rings with longtime boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla in an intimate ceremony. Ali, who was one of the guests at the wedding, stole all the limelight and made the day even more memorable. The 31-year-old actor showcased his cool twerking moves at the ceremony on the famous song 'Kala Chashma.'

Aly Goni shows his cool moves at a friend's engagement

The video that went viral on social media saw Aly jumping into the group, following which he breaks into a dance. Aly completely steals the show with his twerking talent, as evident from the viral clips. Netizens were quick to react as some compared the Bigg Boss fame actor's stunning moves with that of actor-dancer Nora Fatehi. A fan wrote, "Aly steals the function", another fan commented, "Coolest couple jasly", while others dropped hearts to the clip. Watch the video here:

Aly even took to his Instagram handle and wished his friend on the big day. He shared a beautiful picture featuring him, Jasmine Bhasin and the adorable couple. Aly mentioned in the caption, "I had tears in my eyes because I know how much u wanted this day in ur life with this outfit and I m soo happy because u have got the best guy in ur life and what an amazing human being he is. U guys are just made for each other god bless u both and next year more dhamaaal on ur big day #engaged #KrishRag."

Krishna Mukherjee also headed to Instagram, and wrote, "Here’s to new beginnings. We got engaged With my Sailor boy Chirag Batliwala." Krishna's fiancee, who works in the merchant navy, donned his uniform for the engagement ceremony while the actor looked stunning in a floor-length white off-shoulder gown. The other pictures show Chirag guiding Krishna and holding her hand as they enter the venue of the ceremony. Before exchanging rings, the two hugged each other in admiration. Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@krishna_mukherjee786/@navigators_life