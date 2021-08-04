American Idol: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan & Ryan Seacrest Return For Season 20

The popular judges’ panel from the American reality TV show, American Idol, including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are all set to return for the upcoming season of the show. The ABC Network recently made an announcement about the show’s landmark 20th season and revealed that the show was slated to premiere with the same panel. Created by Simon Fuller, the show became the No. 4 unscripted series in the last season.

American Idol season 20 to hit the screens in 2022

According to the reports by Variety, Rob Mills, Executive Vice President, unscripted and alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television recently made an announcement stating, “Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with ‘Idol’ on ABC. Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on ‘Idol.".

Executive producer and showrunner, Megan Wolflick also stated, “’ American Idol’ is still the original music show that genuinely creates superstars and continues to evolve to allow true artists to succeed in this unique business". Adding to it, she also mentioned, “The chemistry and passion Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan bring is second to none. We couldn’t be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer.” While expressing the delight at reviving the judges’ panel, another Executive producer, Eli Holzman stated, “We are thrilled that Katy, Lionel, Luke and Ryan will be back to help discover our next American Idol”.

Here are how this year’s auditions will be held:

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 6)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 8)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 11)

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 13)

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi (Aug. 16)

Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 18)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada (Aug. 21)

Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming (Aug. 23)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 25)

Open Call: Nationwide (Aug. 27)

Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah (Aug. 31)

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Sept. 2)

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. (Sept. 8)

Open Call: The South (Sept. 10)

Open Call: East Coast (Sept. 13)

Open Call: West Coast (Sept. 16)

Open Call: Nationwide (Sept. 21)

