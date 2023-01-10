American Singer Lizzo Reacts To 'cancel Culture', Says 'it’s Misused And Misdirected'

Singer-songwriter Lizzo took to Twitter to share her take on 'cancel culture' on Sunday. The outspoken singer claimed that cancel culture has 'become trendy, misused and misdirected' and downplays more important problems.

In her tweet, Lizzo wrote, "This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation. There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused, and misdirected. I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems."

The term "cancel culture" refers to the phenomena of social or professional ostracization that may occur after someone is accused of engaging in damaging behaviour or expressing socially unacceptable opinions.

The Twitterati were eager to offer Lizzo their support after her tweet went viral. Users, who shared their opinion on cancel culture, also said that terms like "woke," "triggered," "pro-life," "groomer," and others were becoming meaningless due to how they are used carelessly nowadays.

Lizzo and the ableist lyric accusations

Last year, Lizzo was under fire for using an ableist phrase with negative connotations for people with cerebral palsy in her song 'Grrrls'. In response to the backlash, the performer apologized and changed the lyrics on streaming platforms.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my song ‘GRRRLS'. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote the derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)," she wrote in a statement on Twitter.

On the work front, Lizzo will be touring in UK and Europe for her ‘The Special Tour’. The ‘Good As Hell’ star will play 15 dates across the continent next year.