Amit Bhadana Becomes First Indian YouTuber To Hit 20M Subscribers; Says 'I Am Speechless'

Recently, famous Indian YouTuber, Amit Bhadana, shared a thank you post on his social media handle as his channel gained 20M subscribers, which has also made him the first Indian YouTuber to have achieved this milestone. In his post, he was seen striking a pose with a wide smile while holding the tricolour national flag. In the caption, he expressed his happiness and said that he is speechless.

On May 25, 2020, he shared a photo, in which he was seen standing while holding India's national flag. In the caption, he wrote in Hindi, '20 Million Youtube Parivaar / Abhi Mere Pass Shabd Nahin Hain.' The post garnered more than 42K likes and 3K retweets within hours. The post has also received 1K comments and still counting.

Check out his post below:

For the unversed, Amit Bhadana created a fan base with his YouTube channel, which he started in 2017. He entertained fans with his wit and humour. His vines and stories have a wide range of topics from Indian culture to relationships. His hilarious take on each topic has managed to tickle the funny bone of the audience and the viewers.

Apart from posting this, he also hosted a live session on his YouTube channel. In the live session, he not only expressed his gratitude but also narrated his struggle before starting his YouTube channel. In the session, Amit Bhadana said that he won't say it's(20M subscribers) for him but for all of his subscribers, making it a big day. He also added that his subscribers are his family.

Reportedly, in September 2018, Amit Bhadana crossed the 10 million mark after Bhuvan Bam (BB ki vines). Reportedly, for over a year and 8 months, he has been on top position having the maximum number of subscribers on YouTube in India. Talking about the top Indian YouTubers, CarryMinati has the second-highest subscribers on YouTube with 19.3 subscribers. Following him, Ashish Chanchlani Vines has 18.4 subscribers. Standing on fourth and fifth positions, Bhuvan Bam currently has 17.6 million subscribers and Technical Guruji has 16.8 million subscribers, respectively.

