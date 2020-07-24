Amy Winehouse's Mother Remembers Her On Singer's Ninth Death Anniversary

Amy Winehouse’s mother, Janis H Winehouse, recently took to Twitter to pay tribute to her late daughter on her ninth death anniversary. She added a heartfelt caption and posed in front of Amy's artwork. Take a look at the tweet and the replies on it.

Amy Winehouse's mother recently tweeted about her daughter on the ninth anniversary of her death. The late singer passed away due to alcohol and drug abuse. In the first tweet, fans could see a pair of heels and a candle. The pair of heels could presumably be Amy's. Take a look at the tweet:

Love Janis Xxx pic.twitter.com/JQWJqENQ2d — Janis H Winehouse (@JanisWinehouse) July 23, 2020

In another tweet, Amy's mother mentioned how hard it was for her and that Amy's fans' wishes kept her sane. This is the tweet where she can be seen in front of Amy's artwork. She also mentioned how she often thought about the late singer. She wrote - it has been a long day and my body says sleep, so I go to bed thinking of all the wonderful and comforting messages from everyone, I will sleep well tonight, thank you all, love Janis xxx. Take a look at the tweet:

it has been a long day and my body says sleep , so I go to bed thinking of all the wonderful and comforting messages from everyone, I will sleep well tonight, thank you all, love Janis xxx pic.twitter.com/hQ9CpdOQob — Janis H Winehouse (@JanisWinehouse) July 23, 2020

Fans react to Amy's mother tweets

Many fans responded to the post. Some fans tried to console Amy's mom and others also paid tribute to the late artist. One die-hard fan wrote - Janis Janis Janis. Each year I send my condolences to you on this special day,especially,undoubtedly for you and then for us,the fans,people who love-ed her and wanna see her do well. In the blink of an eye she lived the life she wanted,carried away by her emotions but what stood out to me the most that was in all this whirlwind with family,love,fame etc she stood true to herself, a badass lioness that influenced a quite shocking amount of people including first myself,her way,her character apart from her voice of course apart from the songs was what always kept me interested in her and still does,quite insane right? But I can't get over the fact of how brave and real she was ( despite her vulnerabilities ) she was out there for the whole world. Take a look at the tweets :

Janis Janis Janis. Each year I send my condolences to you on this special day,especially,undoubtedly for you and then for us,the fans,people who love-ed her and wanna see her do well. In the blink of an eye she lived the life she wanted,carried away by her emotions but what - — itsmarios (@Itsmarios) July 23, 2020

stood out to me the most that was in all this whirlwind with family,love,fame etc she stood true to herself, a badass lioness that influenced a quite shocking amount of people including first myself,her way,her character apart from her voice of course apart from the songs was - — itsmarios (@Itsmarios) July 23, 2020

what always kept me interested in her and still does,quite insane right? But I can't get over the fact of how brave and real she was ( despite her vulnerabilities ) she was out there for the whole world. As this year finds me at the age of 27 myself - — itsmarios (@Itsmarios) July 23, 2020

The days turn to years somehow and she remains strongly present in our minds and hearts. We’re thinking of you today as ever. pic.twitter.com/46eBEq4TbH — Back To Black (@SoPurpleTheRose) July 23, 2020

Amy always and forever god bless her but happy amy left us with her memories and music and when amy left we lost a queen in her own way but will never forget our beautiful amy 🙏❤😎👑🎸🎤✌⚘xx and I have the pleasure of amy on my music room wall ❤✌🎤🎸 pic.twitter.com/sVcMnkxxIv — Alan Mercury Taylor (@jaydenswiz) July 23, 2020

I will always love amy , i listen to her songs every single day since 2007 , still hurts know she's gone. My Hashem bless her soul , my jewish star — Ed Tshadarck (@EdTshadarck) July 23, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Amy Winehouse's Instagram and J Winehouse's Twitter

