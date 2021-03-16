Anita Baker Asks Fans Not To Stream Or Buy Her Music As She Fights For Her Master License

Hollywood singer and songwriter Anita Baker recently asked her fans not to purchase or stream her music right now as the singer is in the middle of a battle for her right to own a master license. A master license gives the license holder the right to use a recorded piece of music in a media project such as a film, TV show or any other creation. The license is usually obtained from the person who owns the recording, which is the party that financed the recording.

Anita baker's master's license battle is currently on-going with her label as the actress now wants to own her songs, as she has worked hard for them. The legendary singer sent out a number of tweets on March 10, requesting fans to not stream or buy her music as well as giving them some more information about the workings of the music industry. After a fan mentioned that they would dedicate a Spotify playlist to her, Anita tweeted about the music streaming giant Spotify claiming they are a big company who "doesnt pay Artists/Creators what their Worth".

Anita also shared a tweet talking about the rates at which the songs are streamed online and how artists do not get paid even a dollar for a song streamed online but less than that. She also mentioned how things like taxes and other things also come into the picture which is then charged from the same amount that the artist should get paid. In one tweet, Anita used a GIF of the late singer Prince to describe the music industry as "The Theives in the Temple". Hollywood singer Prince had publicly fought his record label for the rights to his masters. He did not allow his music to go on YouTube and had a streaming deal with TIDAL before he passed away. Take a look at Anita Baker's recent tweets below.

Love, HugZ & Convo, Always WelcomeðŸŽˆðŸ·on Our TL... I Am Just, No longer ðŸ’¥Free Advertising, for the ðŸŽ¼Theives in The Temple. #JoyRisingðŸŽˆ pic.twitter.com/UjXVU19Tf5 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) March 9, 2021

ðŸŽMiraculously... i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists ContractsðŸŽˆ They no longer "Own", My Name & Likeness. And, by Law...30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 MeðŸŽ¼ Unfortunately, They're gonna make me Fight 4 it. I'm Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXOðŸŽˆðŸ’“ pic.twitter.com/PXe9xzsJK0 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) March 9, 2021

*Correction

2020 Streaming rate

$0.003 - $0.005

1/3rd - 1/2 A PENNY Per Stream, for Artist.

minus...

*fees

*taxes

*ect. ect. ect.

They need to Leave me aloneðŸ’¥ fr — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) March 9, 2021

Anita Baker's songs

Anita Baker's songs have often been well received by audiences and critics alike as the singer often churned out chartbusters over the course of her career spanning more than three decades. Some of Anita's best songs include Giving You the Best That I Got, Caught Up in the Rapture, Same Ole Love, Body and Soul, I Apologize, No One in the World and many more. Anita Baker's Sweet Love became her first pop hit, reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and also reaching the UK Top 20. The song also won a Grammy award for "Best Rhythm & Blues Song" in 1987.