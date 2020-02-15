The Debate
Anoushka Shankar Fumes At Mumbai Airport Security's Handling Of Luggage, Calls It 'scary'

Music

Anoushka Shankar fumed over Mumbai airline crew's handling of her team member's instrument ahead of her concert in Delhi. She called the handling 'scary'.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anoushka

Joining several other celebrities to express their displeasure with the handling of their luggage by Mumbai airport security, Anoushka Shankar also vented out recently. The sitarist was unhappy about the handling of her team member’s luggage by the security team. She claimed that the crew removed cables and left the in-ear monitor open, leaving it susceptible to damage. 

Here’s the post: 

The sitarist was, however, relieved after the show went fine. She nevertheless recalled some of the other instances where the handling of her instruments by airline crew left her furious. The musician recalled how her sitar was completely smashed like ‘eggshells’ in France and Italy years ago. 

 

The musician also shared how it was ‘scary’ and ‘frustrating’ to be putting one’s instrument into a ‘stranger’s hand and how it, like sports equipment, gets ‘thrown in with suitcases.’  

In a similar incident, a few months ago, another sitar player Shubhendra Rao had alleged that his sitar was damaged by an airline crew. 

The six-time Grammy-nominated sitarist, composer and producer performed in Mumbai before her concert in Delhi. Shankar, who is the daughter of renowned Sitar player Pandit Ravi Shankar, lives in the UK and returned to India for a two-city tour after two years. 

 Actor Monica Dogra was among the audiences who raved about her performance in Mumbai.  

 

 

 

Published:
DOG GOES TO THE BEACH