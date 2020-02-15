Anoushka Shankar Fumes At Mumbai Airport Security's Handling Of Luggage, Calls It 'scary'

Joining several other celebrities to express their displeasure with the handling of their luggage by Mumbai airport security, Anoushka Shankar also vented out recently. The sitarist was unhappy about the handling of her team member’s luggage by the security team. She claimed that the crew removed cables and left the in-ear monitor open, leaving it susceptible to damage.

Here’s the post:

🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 motherf...



Security at Mumbai airport have gone through my sound man’s luggage, removed cables!!! Left our inear monitors UNPACKED so they are SMASHED! Delhi show is gonna be fun tonight



🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) February 14, 2020

The sitarist was, however, relieved after the show went fine. She nevertheless recalled some of the other instances where the handling of her instruments by airline crew left her furious. The musician recalled how her sitar was completely smashed like ‘eggshells’ in France and Italy years ago.

Nothing beats having my sitar’s completely smashed like eggshells in France and Italy years ago. And the show went off well tonight so I’m less angry now. :) — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) February 14, 2020

The musician also shared how it was ‘scary’ and ‘frustrating’ to be putting one’s instrument into a ‘stranger’s hand and how it, like sports equipment, gets ‘thrown in with suitcases.’

Honestly, versions of this happen everywhere. It’s really scary putting our instruments and gear into strangers’ hands never knowing whether they will at least be respectful and gentle whilst doing their job — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) February 14, 2020

I know it’s always been so frustrating watching golf clubs and surf boards go in a special hold and seeing our instruments get thrown in with suitcases! — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) February 14, 2020

In a similar incident, a few months ago, another sitar player Shubhendra Rao had alleged that his sitar was damaged by an airline crew.

The six-time Grammy-nominated sitarist, composer and producer performed in Mumbai before her concert in Delhi. Shankar, who is the daughter of renowned Sitar player Pandit Ravi Shankar, lives in the UK and returned to India for a two-city tour after two years.

Actor Monica Dogra was among the audiences who raved about her performance in Mumbai.

@ShankarAnoushka is a love of my life. Tonight I remembered every reason why. I saw her so self aware, effortless, grace, feminine, luscious strength in her album #loveletters ...



You will hear your stories. You will hear your own heart whisper. #NowListening pic.twitter.com/dIiyY2gouu — Monica Dogra (@MonicaSDogra) February 13, 2020

