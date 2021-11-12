Music composer duo Anupam Roy and Piya Chakraborty have ended their marriage of six years with a statement on social media. The two announced the separation with a statement that mentioned their personal differences for parting ways. Anupam Roy, who is famous for composing music for Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Piku, took to Twitter and revealed that the two have decided to pursue ‘their independent trajectories as friends.’

Anupam shared that he and Piya have had 'a beautiful journey together, full of treasured experiences and happy memories’ but due to their ‘personal differences’ they have decided to mutually end their six years of togetherness as husband and wife.

Anupam Roy, Piya Chakraborty announce separation after 6 years of marriage

"Our journey together has been a beautiful one, full of treasured experiences and happy memories. However, due to personal differences, we think it is best to part ways as husband and wife. We continue to be the closest of friends that we have always been and remain deeply invested in each other's well-being. We are grateful to all friends, family, and well-wishers who have supported us at each step so far. We request for your continued empathy and understanding to help us make this transition with privacy and dignity,” their statement read.

The two had been in a relationship before they got hitched in 2015. Earlier, In front of the media, Anupam had confided about his relationship after posting a picture with Piya on his Facebook profile. He had said, "It was a joint decision to come clean on my status, that I'm with someone and am happy. I didn't expect people to notice it! For the first time in my life, I was happy to post a picture with the girl I love!" Anupam and Piya’s marriage was a close-knit affair that was attended by close friends and family. They never hyped their marriage. On the work front, Anupam Roy is composing the music score for the Bollywood film, Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan while on the other hand, Piya has composed many Bengali songs like Tomaro Awsheeme, Kopaler Bhaje, and more.

