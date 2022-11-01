Indo-Canadian singer & rapper Amritpal Singh Dhillon aka AP Dhillon recently informed his fans via Instagram that he had suffered from a serious injury during his tour in the US. The announcement left his fans across the world worried. Meanwhile, following his injury, the singer's upcoming concerts have been postponed. The Brown Munde singer posted a picture from the hospital bed on his Instagram stories and informed his fans about the 'unfortunate injury' while mentioning that the upcoming San Francisco and Los Angeles concerts had been rescheduled.

AP Dhillon's month-long North American 'Out Of This World' tour had begun October 8. The tour was supposed to conclude on November 4, however, now due to his sudden injury, the Punjabi singer's tour dates have been pushed ahead. Through his post on his verified Instagram handle, the singer updated his fans about hsi health and informed them that he was recovering well from his injury. He also thanked them for showing their support.

AP Dhillon injured on tour

"To all my fans in California, it breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in SF and LA are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour," the pop star wrote. Continuing, he assured fans and wrote, "I'm doing well and am expected to fully recover. However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets, they will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates."



In the following story on his Instagram page, Dhillon shared the reschduled dates for the concerts. While the San Francisco concerts of November 1 and 2 have now been pushed to December 13 and 14, the Los Angeles concert will take place on December 11.



Back in November 2021, AP Dhillon had taken India by storm with his 'Takeover Tour' which took place in several cities across the country. Some of his popular tracks include Insane, Summer High, Toxic, among others.

IMAGE: Instagram/ap.dhillxn