AR Rahman Pays Tribute To M K Arjunan, Master Of Malayalam Cinema Melodies

Veteran music composer M K Arjunan, known for his mellifluous melodies in Malayalam cinema, died in the wee hours of Monday at his house in Kochi, family sources said. He was 84 and was suffering from age-related ailments, they said.

Music composer AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle to pay tribute and express grief on his demise. Sharing a throwback black-and-white picture with M K Arjunan, Rahman said that he will never forget the love he showered on him during his childhood.

Arjunan was also known for recording the first song of legendary Carnatic vocalist and playback singer K J Yesudas when the latter was just 16 years old and gave the chance to Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman to play the keyboard in a film.

An act of kindness lasts a lifetime. I will never forget the love & encouragement you gave me during my childhood.Your innumerable melodic songs are a testament for your everlasting legacy. May you rest in peace MK Arjunan Master...My condolences to the family, friends & admirers pic.twitter.com/GpVO4FebII — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 6, 2020

Great human and musician . RIP — Srinivas singer (@singersrinivas) April 6, 2020

About M K Arjunan

In a career spanning over five decades, Arjunan, popularly known as Arjunan master in the industry, set scores for over 200 songs in nearly 600 movies. Most of his songs were all-time super hits. His evergreen melodies have placed master Arjunan among the legendary composers of Malayalam cinema like G Devarajan, V Dakshinamoorthy and M S Baburaj.

Born in a family in Fort Kochi on March 1, 1936, Arjunan entered into the world of composing by giving tunes for theatre songs.

His first break in cinema came with 1968 movie "Karutha Paurnami" and there was no looking back after that.

"Kasthoori manakkunnallo kaattee", "thanka bhasma kuriyiyta", "yadukula rarhi devanevide", " chettikulangara bharani naalil" are among his evergreen hits.

Arjunan master worked with the doyens of Malayalam movie lyrics like Vayalar and P Bhaskaan but his collaboration with lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi is rated as of the most popular composer-lyricist pair in the industry.

Though he got awards and accolades for theatre songs many times, the composer had to wait till 2017 to receive the best music composer title in a film. He received the state award for the song in Jayaraj directed movie "Bhayanakam" in 2017. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among those who condoled his passing away.

(With PTI inputs)

